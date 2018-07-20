2018 NBA free agency: Lakers add Michael Beasley as the latest player to surround LeBron James, per report
Michael Beasley offers instant offense and also has familiarity playing with LeBron back in Miami
The Lakers continue their offseason of acquiring misfit toys to pair next to LeBron James. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles has reached an agreement with NBA veteran Michael Beasley. The Lakers have also signed Javale McGee, Rajon Rondo, and Lance Stephenson so far this offseason.
This will be Beasley's second stint with James in his career. James played with Beasley in Miami so he does have a familiarity with his ability as a scorer. There's no reason to believe that James and Beasley would have issues off the court so maybe that familiarity helps them in some way.
Beasley joins a team that is expected to contend for more than just a playoff spot next season. The presence of LeBron makes them legit contenders, even in the stacked West. After acquiring James, Los Angeles immediately went out and signed multiple veteran free agents to short-term deals. The personalities of all these players are interesting, to say the least, but there is a connection between all of them in their athleticism.
Beasley probably won't play a huge role with the Lakers, but expect him to score when he's on the floor. The Lakers don't have many shooters at the moment so the more scorers they have the better.
