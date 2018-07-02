2018 NBA free agency: Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to deal after LeBron's commitment

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bet on himself last season after a failed foray into restricted free agency. He signed with the Lakers on a one-year deal, but he didn't quite get the results he wanted. He could have tested free agency again, but Caldwell-Pope has decided that another year in Los Angeles could do him some good. Oh, and he gets to play with LeBron James now.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers and Caldwell-Pope have agreed on a one-year deal worth $12 million. This is Caldwell-Pope's second straight one-year deal with the Lakers.

It's worth noting that Caldwell-Pope happens to have the same agent as LeBron James and James just agreed to sign with the Lakers. Is that the only reason Caldwell-Pope is signing with Los Angeles? No. He's a 3-and-D player, and that's the exact skill set that should be put next to James. However, having the same agent as your new teammate can never hurt.

In the context of getting a big payday, Caldwell-Pope wasn't great last season. However, in the context of his career, he had a pretty great season. He shot a career-high 38 percent from 3-point range and played a crucial role on the team all year. The Lakers will hope he continues to improve now that he has James next to him.