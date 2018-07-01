2018 NBA free agency: Rudy Gay agrees to stay with Spurs on one-year, $10 million contract

Rudy Gay opted out of his contract with the Spurs and managed to turn it into a slight pay raise.

The veteran forward and San Antonio agreed on a one-year deal worth $10 million, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania first reported Sunday, less than an hour after NBA free agency opened. Gay had been due to make $8.8 million before choosing free agency.

The deal works out for both sides: Gay gets to stay in a place he saw a lot of success in last season, for more money, while the Spurs get to keep a talent veteran who fit their system and team around.

Gay was coming off a devastating Achilles tendon injury that is known for ruining NBA careers. Instead, he thrived. San Antonio was a place where he was able to find a consistent environment. That's far better than the chaos of Sacramento he was in before.

It will be interesting to see what Gay's role is with the Spurs next season. He thrived off the bench in San Antonio and did most of that with Kawhi Leonard missing all but nine games. Considering Leonard might be traded, a larger role could be built in for Gay depending on how the rest of the summer goes for San Antonio.