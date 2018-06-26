2018 NBA free agency rumors: Derrick Favors wants to remain with Jazz, and the feeling's mutual

Derrick Favors has been with the Jazz for the majority of his career. In Utah, he's quietly developed into one of the NBA's most consistent big men. Favors is a strong defender and does what's necessary on the offensive end. He's played a large role in turning Utah into one of the NBA's better teams.

Favors will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and is someone that should be highly sought after. His talent will make just about any team he joins a better one. However, the rest of the NBA might not get a chance to talk to him. Favors told the Salt Lake Tribune that he and the Jazz have already made it clear they don't want to separate. He wants to stay in Utah and they want to keep him.

But, publicly and privately, he and the Jazz have made a comfortable peace with one another. The Jazz want him back in the fold next season, as he enters his prime years. And Favors wants to be back with the Jazz. "The communication has been good," Favors told The Salt Lake Tribune this week. "I'm pretty sure me and my agent [Wallace Prather] will get a meeting set up, and we'll figure some things out. I know they want me back, and I want to come back. But, it's a business and a numbers game, so we'll have to see."

Of course, in Favors' comments, he left himself an out. The NBA is a business and he's going to want to get his proper payment. He can't give up that leverage even if he does want to stay with the Jazz. Lucky for him, the organization is smart and likely recognizes what he brings to them.

However, while Favors is a solid player, he doesn't stretch the floor for Utah, which can be a bit of a problem in today's NBA. He played 28 minutes per game last season which is a good amount of time, but his limits will always hold him back from being as much of an impact player as Utah would like him to be.

That said, nobody knows those limitations better than the Jazz and Favors himself. They've made the relationship work so far and there's no reason for them to make it complicated. They work well with each other. If the two sides can reach an agreement on money, then don't be surprised if Favors and the Jazz reach have a new contract early in the free agency process.