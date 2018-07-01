2018 NBA free agency rumors: Lakers could target DeMarcus Cousins as back-up plan to Paul George
DeMarcus Cousins is coming off a major injury; would the Lakers take the gamble?
The Lakers have been adamant about signing stars in this free agency period. They've been strongly connected to LeBron James and Paul George so far, but there's another player they could possibly make a run at: DeMarcus Cousins. The big man is coming off a solid year with the Pelicans that had a tragic ending.
Cousins and the Pelicans seemed destined for the playoffs, but in January he had what is considered by many to be the NBA's most devastating injury. Cousins blew out his Achilles, sidelining him for the season, and putting into question his effectiveness for the future. Players don't easily come back from this kind of injury, especially big men, but Cousins will try to do just that.
Cousins will need to find a team that's willing to take a risk on him for a lot of money. The Lakers could maybe be that team. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said that Cousins is a "likely" target for the Lakers if they miss out on Paul George.
Would the Lakers take a chance on Cousins? He would be an interesting option for the Lakers, and at his best he's arguably the best big man in the NBA, thanks to his varied skillset, especially on offense. However. with such a devastating injury, any contract he signs could prove to be harmful to the Lakers' long-term goals. That's why it would need to be a short-term deal as mentioned in the report.
The goal of signing Cousins, though, is to hopefully get something close to what he used to be pre-injury. If Los Angeles can get that, along with James, then the Lakers will be a force to be reckoned with. Even in a Western Conference run by the Warriors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Durant wants 1-plus-1 deal in GS
According to reports, Durant will ask for a one-plus-one deal worth $61.5M when free agency...
-
Russ hosts party before George decision
If Paul George isn't re-signing with the Thunder, it may come off as a shocker at this poi...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
How increased salary cap impacts LeBron
LeBron can make a little bit more money now, thanks to a slightly higher salary cap
-
Embiid gives LeBron anti-Lakers pitch
Embiid throws shade at James' potential free-agent destination: 'Lakers are FOREVER gonna be...
-
Howard interested in Warriors
Jamal Crawford and Howard are among those interested in signing with Golden State