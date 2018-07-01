2018 NBA free agency rumors: Lakers could target DeMarcus Cousins as back-up plan to Paul George

The Lakers have been adamant about signing stars in this free agency period. They've been strongly connected to LeBron James and Paul George so far, but there's another player they could possibly make a run at: DeMarcus Cousins. The big man is coming off a solid year with the Pelicans that had a tragic ending.

Cousins and the Pelicans seemed destined for the playoffs, but in January he had what is considered by many to be the NBA's most devastating injury. Cousins blew out his Achilles, sidelining him for the season, and putting into question his effectiveness for the future. Players don't easily come back from this kind of injury, especially big men, but Cousins will try to do just that.

Cousins will need to find a team that's willing to take a risk on him for a lot of money. The Lakers could maybe be that team. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said that Cousins is a "likely" target for the Lakers if they miss out on Paul George.

DeMarcus Cousins sounds like an increasingly likely target for the Lakers on a short-term max contract now that it appears Los Angeles will lose out on Paul George, per league sources. In January 2017, LeBron James called Cousins "the best big man in our game." — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2018

Would the Lakers take a chance on Cousins? He would be an interesting option for the Lakers, and at his best he's arguably the best big man in the NBA, thanks to his varied skillset, especially on offense. However. with such a devastating injury, any contract he signs could prove to be harmful to the Lakers' long-term goals. That's why it would need to be a short-term deal as mentioned in the report.

The goal of signing Cousins, though, is to hopefully get something close to what he used to be pre-injury. If Los Angeles can get that, along with James, then the Lakers will be a force to be reckoned with. Even in a Western Conference run by the Warriors.