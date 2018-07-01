2018 NBA free agency rumors: Lakers meet with Clint Capela, but Rockets can match any offer

Clint Capela has emerged as the perfect modern day center. He can't shoot 3-pointers, but his ability as a rim protector and screen-setter makes him perfect for the Rockets. At 23 years old, there's a chance he's going to get even better, too. This is someone that Houston really shouldn't mess around with, and should probably just re-sign quickly.

However, Capela is a restricted free agent, and that means the Rockets can match any offer he gets. They can make Capela go earn his money elsewhere before they match a deal. If Capela does this, then who's he going to go to for a contract? It sounds like the Lakers.

According David Aldridge of Turner Sports, Capela had a meeting set up with the Lakers on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles has agreed to terms with LeBron James, and the Lakers could be looking to steal Capela away from Houston. But that would require Houston not matching the Lakers offer.

The Lakers are smart to have a meeting with Capela, but it doesn't make sense for the Rockets to let this go on for long. If he gets an offer, then they should match it immediately. He's one of the best young big men in the NBA and he pairs perfectly with players like James Harden and Chris Paul. This isn't complicated for the Rockets. Keep Capela in Houston.