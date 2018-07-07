2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Bulls match offer for Zach LaVine; Carmelo, Thunder to part ways

Not even one week into NBA free agency and most of the top names have come off the board. LeBron James is joining the Lakers. DeMarcus Cousins is going to the Warriors. Paul George is staying put with the Thunder. Chris Paul is doing the same in Houston. And on Friday, we finally saw our first big offer to a restricted free agent, but the Bulls quickly matched the Kings' $78 million offer for Zach LaVine.

But now there could be another question to answer here. Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder are set to part ways, which could result in Anthony becoming a free agent. Plus, there are still plenty of players left unsigned, including Clint Capela and Marcus Smart -- both of whom are among the top 15 in our free agency rankings.

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency -- and Kawhi news -- straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Friday, July 6

Blazers bring back Nurkic

Restricted free agent Jusuf Nurkic has reportedly reached a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers. Full story (11:34 p.m. ET)

Bulls match Kings' offer for LaVine

Well, that didn't take long. The Bulls will match the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer for Zach LaVine, according to multiple reports. Full story (10:15 p.m. ET)

Grizz sign Kyle Anderson to offer sheet

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson to a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio has 48 hours to match the offer. (9:01 p.m. ET)

LaVine, Kings agree to $78M offer sheet

The Sacramento Kings have broken the ice, becoming the first team to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet this offseason by signing Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet, according to ESPN. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer. Full story (8:30 p.m. ET)

Report: OKC, Melo plan to part ways

Another big-name free agent could soon be on the market. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will part ways with Carmelo Anthony. The details, though, are still being worked out. Full story

Report: Pelicans to retain Clark

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an interesting summer so far, and they've reportedly made another move. According to Shams Charania, they've agreed to a one-year deal to retain Ian Clark.

Report: Pacers agree to deal with O'Quinn

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly continued their busy summer by agreeing to a one-year deal with big man Kyle O'Quinn.

Thursday, July 5

Celtics haven't contacted Smart

Marcus Smart is reportedly 'hurt and disgusted' that the Celtics have yet to contact him during his restricted free agency. Full story (10:30 p.m. ET)

Magic to sign Briscoe

Amid rumors that they're interested in Isaiah Thomas, the Magic have reportedly agreed to a deal with a different Isaiah -- Isaiah Briscoe, who played in Estonia last season. (2:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers to add Bjelica

The Philadelphia 76ers have made another addition to their roster. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, the team has agreed to a deal with Nemanja Bjelica. (9:30 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 4

Amir Johnson headed back to Philly

The 76ers are finalizing a one-year deal with free agent big man Amir Johnson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Johnson averaged nearly 16 minutes per game for the Sixers last season. (3:30 p.m. ET)

Thunder reach agreement with Felton

Raymond Felton is back with the Thunder. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Felton and the Thunder have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The deal will reportedly pay Felton, $2.4 million. (12:30 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 3

Warriors to re-sign Looney

Free agent big man Kevon Looney, who had a breakout season with the Warriors last year, will re-sign with Golden State, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. Looney could continue to get significant playing time while DeMarcus Cousins recovers from his Achilles injury. (8:10 p.m. ET)

Wizards to sign Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has reached a buyout with the Nets and will become a member of the Washington Wizards after he clears waivers, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Full story (6:15 p.m. ET)

Jazz to re-sign Exum, Neto

The Jazz continue to get the band back together. They've already agreed to bring back Derrick Favors, and now they're reportedly going to re-sign guards Dante Exum and Raul Neto. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, Exum's deal is for three years, and worth $33 million. (6:03 p.m. ET)

Report: Chandler being traded to 76ers

Wilson Chandler will be traded from the Nuggets to the 76ers according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal will clear cap space for the Nuggets while giving the 76ers a solid forward. Full story (4:27 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans agrees to deal with Pacers

Tyreke Evans and the Pacers have agreed to a contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Evans last played on the Grizzlies. (4:20 p.m. ET)

Report: Green agrees to deal with Wizards

Jeff Green and the Wizards have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for next season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. This will be the third year in a row Green only signs a one-year deal. (3:43 p.m. ET)

Report: Bulls interested in sign and trade

The Bulls have reportedly expressed interest in doing a sign and trade with restricted free agent, David Nwaba according to The Athletic. The two sides are apparently stuck in negotiations.. (3:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets to sign Carter-Williams

The Rockets will sign Michael Carter-Williams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The lengthy point guard has struggled to stay in one place, but maybe Houston will be a place he can revive his career at. (2:35 p.m. ET)

Report: Wizards looking at perimeter help

The Wizards haven't been very active in free agency so far, but according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, they have shown interest in Jamal Crawford, Luc Mbah a Moute, Dante Cunningham, and Willie Reed. It sounds like the Wizards are going after wings. (2:23 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans meeting with Pacers

Tyreke Evans is meeting with the Pacers on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There's a chance of a deal being done soon, but there's still work on both sides to close out a contract. (10:23 a.m. ET)

Wizards reportedly showing interest in Green

According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, the Wizards have shown interest in Jeff Green as a potential option off the bench. Green is coming off a decent year with Cleveland. (10:20 a.m. ET)

Bradley agrees with Clippers on two-year deal

Bradley only played six games last season, but he apparently made an impression. The Clippers reportedly signed Bradley to a two-year, $25 million deal early Tuesday morning. (12:58 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 2

Warriors add DeMarcus Cousins

Welp. The NBA's best team just got a whole lot better. According to multiple reports, DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Full story (8:40 p.m. ET)

Blazers get Curry ... not that Curry

The Portland Trail Blazers have reached a deal with former Mavericks guard Seth Curry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is reportedly for two years, with a player option in the second year and $2.75 million guaranteed in the first year. (7:51 p.m. ET)

Pelicans agree to deal with Randle

Well, that didn't take long. After being renounced by the Lakers, Randle quickly reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $18 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski. Full story (7:01 p.m. ET)

Rondo will join LeBron in L.A.

Rajon Rondo has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Multiple other reports say that Rondo will have the opportunity to start over Lonzo Ball. Full story (5:30 p.m. ET)

Lakers renounce Randle, make him UFA

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent. The move opens up cap room for the Lakers to go after other free agents. (5:20 p.m. ET)

Report: Scott to join up with Clippers

The L.A. Clippers have reportedly added some depth to their front court. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Scott. (4:47 p.m. ET)

Report: Warriors unlikely to add Howard

The Warriors have been linked to free-agent big man Dwight Howard, but according to USA Today's Sam Amick, it's unlikely the two sides agree to a deal. He noted the Pelicans and Wizards are other possible landing spots for Howard. (4:37 p.m. ET)

Report: Pistons to ink Calderon

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran point guard Jose Calderon. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported it will be a one-year deal. (4:34 p.m. ET)

Wolves withdraw qualifying offer on Bjelica, agree to deal with Tolliver

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making moves. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has rescinded their qualifying offer on Nemanja Bjelica, making him an unrestricted free agent. Additionally, Shams Charania reported that the team has agreed to a deal with Anthony Tolliver. (3:54 p.m. ET)

Report: Thunder agree to deal with Noel

The Thunder are reportedly making more moves. According to Shams Charania, OKC has agreed to a two-year deal with young big man Nerlens Noel. Full story (3:18 p.m. ET)

Report: Favors to stay with Jazz

Derrick Favors will be staying in Salt Lake City. A report from Marc Spears indicated that Favors has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jazz. Full story (3:14 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans meeting with Lakers

The Lakers' free agency bonanza continues. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Los Angeles is meeting with Tyreke Evans on Monday. Sunday, Evans reportedly met with the Thunder. (12:48 p.m. ET)

Report: Cavs open to trading Love

Now that LeBron James has left, the Cavaliers could be open to trading Kevin Love, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. If the Cavs went this route, it would indicate a rebuild is on the way. Full story (12:38 p.m. ET)

Report: Redick returning to 76ers

J.J. Redick will be returning to the 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Redick will reportedly be making somewhere between $12-$13 million on a one-year deal. This is the second summer in a row he's signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia. Full story. Full story (12:37 p.m. ET)

Report: Randle has meeting set up with Lakers

Julius Randle hasn't received an offer yet from the Lakers, but the restricted free agent has plans to meet with the organization on Monday in hopes of receiving one, says Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. (12:34 p.m. ET)

Report: Favors will make final decision Monday

Derrick Favors might be an unrestricted free agent, but signs are pointing towards a return to Utah. According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, Favors met with the Jazz on Sunday and an announcement on his decision is expected on Monday. (10:42 a.m. ET)

Report: Suns ready to offer Booker an extension

The Suns are working on a contract extension for Devin Booker, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There's a strong chance that Booker receives a max deal from this extension. (10:37 a.m. ET)

Report: Pels want to keep Rondo

The Pelicans may have signed Elfrid Payton, but that doesn't mean they're out on Rajon Rondo. The guard had a strong season with New Orleans last year and according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Pelicans would like to bring him back. (10:30 a.m. ET)

Report: Louisiana native Payton joining Pels

The Pelicans found a young point guard to add depth to their roster Sunday night in Elfrid Payton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Louisiana native is hoping to jump-start his career with New Orleans and he's doing so on a bargain. He reportedly will only be making $2.7 million. (10:27 a.m. ET)

Report: McGee joins the Lakers

Javale McGee is staying in California. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the NBA champion big man will be moving from the Warriors down south to the Lakers so he can join up with LeBron. Full story (10:20 a.m. ET)

Sunday, July 1

Report: Noel gaining interest across the league

Nerlens Noel is an unrestricted free agent and he's gaining some interest across the league. Teams interested in him include the Lakers, Wizards, Thunder and Pelicans according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. (10:49 p.m. ET)

Report: Aaron Gordon agrees to $84 million deal

Aaron Gordon is staying in Orlando. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Magic forward has agreed to a four-year $84 million deal. This is a big pay day for Gordon. Full story (10:43 p.m. ET)

Report: Lance joins LeBron in L.A.

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James will be playing on the same team. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Stephenson has agreed to a deal with the Lakers in what is the most bizarre signing of free agency by far. Full story (10:37 p.m. ET)

Knicks take on reclamation project with Hezonja

Mario Hezonja had a disappointing start to his career in Orlando, but he'll get a second chance in New York with the Knicks. Hezonja and New York reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million. Full story (10:35 p.m. ET)

Report: KCP joins the Lakers

LeBron James wasn't the only one to sign with the Lakers on July 1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope earned himself a contract as well with Los Angeles. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers agreed on a one-year, $12 million deal. Full story (10:31 p.m. ET)

Report: Kawhi still wants the Lakers

If there was any concern that LeBron James signing in Los Angeles would push Kawhi Leonard away then that was quickly put to bed by a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that said Kawhi Leonard's focus is still on joining James in Los Angeles. Full story (10:24 p.m. ET)

LeBron agrees to sign with Lakers

The wait is over. LeBron James' agency, Klutch Sports, announced that LeBron will sign a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Full story (8:15 p.m. ET)

Dirk reportedly back in Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki will return to the Mavericks. Not that anybody is surprised, but Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Mavericks will use their $5 million in cap to bring Dirk back to Dallas. (8 p.m. ET)

Lakers could chase Gordon

The Magic reportedly want to keep restricted free agent Aaron Gordon, but they could face some competition from the Los Angeles Lakers. According to a report, the Lakers are a team to "keep an eye on" when it comes to Gordon. Full story (7:08 p.m. ET)

Knicks going after Hezonja?

The Knicks are keeping it simple so far in free agency with one-year deals, and one of the players they've given an offer to is reportedly Mario Hezonja. The former No. 5 overall pick has an offer on the table from the Knicks, according to The New York Post. Hezonja, however, apparently would like a larger deal. (4:40 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets not giving up on LeBron pursuit

The Rockets were one of the teams at the forefront of the LeBron free agency saga, but have fallen back after "The King" opted out of the final year of his deal. According to a report, however, they aren't giving up on their pursuit of LeBron. Full story (3:11 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers hope to trade for Kawhi Leonard

The 76ers believe that they are still in the sweepstakes for LeBron James, and they have a meeting with his reps on Sunday. During that talk, they'll reportedly hope to sway LeBron's reps with their belief that they can pull off a trade for Kawhi Leonard. Full story (3:09 p.m. ET)

Report: Lakers set up meeting with Capela

According to TNT's David Aldridge, the Lakers are set to meet with restricted free agent big man Clint Capela. The Rockets would be able to match any offer the Lakers made. Full story (3:00 p.m. ET)

Report: Pistons agree with GRIII

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a deal with swingman Glenn Robinson III. According to a report from Shams Charania, it's a two-year deal. (2:56 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets meeting with MCW

The Rockets will meet with free-agent guard Michael Carter-Williams, according to a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe. (2:50 p.m. ET)

Report: Clippers to meet with KCP

The other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, have started to get into the action. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the Clips will meet with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Monday. (12:59 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers to meet with LeBron's representatives

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with representatives of LeBron James in Los Angeles on Sunday, but James will not be at this meeting. (11:16 a.m. ET)

Bucks guarantee Jennings' deal

The Milwaukee Bucks brought back Brandon Jennings, their former top-10 pick, last. And now they've decided to keep him around for next season as well. The team did not waive him on Sunday, thus guaranteeing his $2.2M deal. (11:08 a.m. ET)

Report: Raptors to re-sign VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly bring back one of the most important parts of their exceptional bench unit. According to Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a two-year deal with Fred VanVleet. (10:41 a.m. ET)

Report: Nuggets trying to land meeting with LeBron

The Nuggets are making a serious push to meet with LeBron James, according to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports. Denver has been in touch with James' agent, Rich Paul, to pitch that it would be a good short-term fit for James. Full story (10:11 a.m. ET)

Saturday, June 30

Durant expected to sign 1+1 deal with Warriors

Kevin Durant will, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein, rejoin the Warriors. However, he will do so with only a one-plus-one contract. That means he'll sign a two-year deal with a player option for the 2019-20 season, essentially guaranteeing he'll opt out and become a free agent again next summer. Shams Charania reported the deal is worth $61.5M Full story

Jordan heading to Dallas

A few summers ago there was a whole fiasco with DeAndre Jordan and the Mavericks. Now, the big man is finally heading to Dallas. He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Full story

Paul agrees to four-year max with Rockets

Chris Paul will reportedly be staying in Houston. The veteran point guard agreed to a four-year, $160M max contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Full story

George commits to re-sign with OKC

Despite all the reports linking him to the Lakers, Paul George is reportedly committed to sign a new deal with the Thunder. Apparently the party that the Thunder threw for him on Saturday night was successful. Full story

Baynes staying with Celtics

The Boston Celtics will reportedly hold on to one of their key frontcourt pieces. Aron Baynes has apparently agreed to a two-year deal with the team.

Ariza joining Suns

In one of the most surprising moves of free agency, forward Trevor Ariza will reportedly head West to join the Phoenix Suns. According to a report from Shams Charania, Ariza agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Full story

Thunder retain Grant

The main move the Thunder made upon the opening of free agency was reportedly convincing Paul George to agree to a big deal. But they also reportedly agreed on a three-year deal with Jerami Grant as well.

Rose re-signing with Timberwolves

Derrick Rose will reportedly be staying in Minnesota with Tom Thibodeau. Per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves agreed to a one-year deal with the point guard. Full story

Gay to re-sign with Spurs

According to a report from Shams Charania, Rudy Gay will be re-signing with the Spurs. It will just be a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Pacers add McDermott

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly made their first move of the summer. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team agreed to a three-year deal with sharpshooting forward Doug McDermott.

Spurs agree with Belinelli

Marco Belinelli is reportedly returning to the San Antonio Spurs. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Italian agreed to a two-year deal with the Spurs.

Rockets to re-sign Green

The Houston Rockets may have lost out on Trevor Ariza, but as a consolation prize they will reportedly be retaining Gerald Green. Shams Charania reported that the team agreed to a one-year deal with the swingman.

Ed Davis heading East to join Nets

The Nets have reportedly added some depth to their frontcourt. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the team agreed to a one-year deal with former Blazers big man Ed Davis.

Grizzlies snag Casspi

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies have now gotten in on the action. They've reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran forward Omri Casspi.