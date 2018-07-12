2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Karl-Anthony Towns talks max extension; Knicks could extend Porzingis

We're nearing the two-week mark of NBA free agency, and things have slowed down quite a bit. The big names took care of business quickly, while a number of role players also secured new deals. Now, we've reached a tense stage with a number of second-tier players who are stuck in showdowns with their current clubs. And it might be a while before anything gets settled.

So for now, everybody will have to settle for the big names that quickly took care of their own deals. Paul George surprised everyone by staying in OKC, Kevin Durant remained with the Warriors and Chris Paul inked a deal to stick with the Rockets. And then there was LeBron James, who once again left Cleveland to join up with the Lakers this time. After him, DeMarcus Cousins shocked the entire basketball world when he agreed to go to Golden State on a one-year deal.

Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder are also set to part ways, which could result in Anthony becoming a free agent. Plus, there are still plenty of players left unsigned, including Clint Capela and Marcus Smart -- both of whom are among the top 15 in our free agency rankings.

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency -- and Kawhi news -- straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Wednesday, July 11

Houston picks up James Ennis

The Rockets have a couple of holes to fill at the small forward position after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency. It appears they've found a replacement, as Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that Houston will sign free agent James Ennis to a two-year deal.

Report: Knicks mulling Porzingis extension

The Knicks could potentially extend Kristaps Porzingis this summer. They have until October to do so, but New York appears hesitant to give up the $10 million in cap space it would cost them for the summer of 2019. Scott Perry talked to Marc Berman of The New York Post about his plans for the Knicks future.

Report: Towns, Wolves discussing max extension

The Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns are reportedly in discussions for a max contract extension. Towns is an important piece to the Wolves future and someone that they'll want to lock in for a long time. Full story

Report: Teodosic staying with Clippers

Milos Teodosic is reportedly staying with the Clippers. There was an expectation when he opted in to his contract that the Los Angeles would later waive him, but that does not appear to be the case.

Tuesday, July 10

Warriors to sign Curry's future brother-in-law

The Warriors are keeping it in the family, reportedly agreeing to a two-way deal with guard Damion Lee, who also happens to be Stephen Curry's future brother in law. Lee averaged 10.7 points in 15 games for the Hawks last season.

Spurs re-sign Davis Bertans

The Spurs let Kyle Anderson walk, but they've elected to hang onto another restricted free agent forward. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, San Antonio and Davis Bertans have agreed on a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

Heat having trouble trading Whiteside, Johnson

The Miami Heat are trying to trade the unfavorable contracts of Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson, but so far they haven't had any luck, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Dion Waiters' name has also been raised in trade talks, according to the report.

Report: OKC lets Melo meet with Rockets, Heat

Carmelo Anthony could be on the move. A separation between him and the Thunder feels inevitable at this point, but Oklahoma City is reportedly trying to accomplish that split with a trade. Before that happens, the team has allowed Melo to meet with both the Rockets and Heat -- two teams reportedly interested in the veteran. Full story

76ers think they had a real chance at LeBron

Was LeBron James interested in the 76ers? He gave Philadelphia a meeting and the Sixers say that it had to do with how seriously he considered them. Full story

Report: Capela wants new $100M deal

The Rockets and Clint Capela are in contract negotiations, and the big man is reportedly asking for way more than Houston has initially offered. Capela is asking for a contract somewhere in the $100 million range. Full story

Report: Spurs and Forbes reach agreement

The Spurs are bringing back everybody they reasonably can so far in free agency. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Bryn Forbes and the Spurs are reaching an agreement to bring Forbes back to San Antonio for another season.

Monday, July 9

Report: Heat, Rockets have interest in Melo

Carmelo Anthony is expected to separate from the Thunder at some point this summer. Reportedly, two of the teams showing interest in him right now are the Heat and Rockets. Full story

Report: Kings 'preparing' offer for Smart

The Kings' plan to get Zach LaVine was spoiled by the Bulls, but they may have found their next free agent target. A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reported that the Kings are "preparing" to put together an offer for restricted free agent Marcus Smart.

Report: Clippers to add Mbah a Moute

The Clippers have reportedly bolstered their wing depth. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.

Report: Kings interested in Hood

The Kings reportedly have interest in restricted free agent Rodney Hood. The Kings are in search for a wing after the offer sheet they made to Zach Lavine was matched.

Nuggets bring back Craig

The Nuggets have signed Torrey Craig to a guaranteed two year deal, per his agent. Craig played 39 games for the Nuggets last season.

Report: Spurs re-sign Bertans for four years

Davis Bertans is reportedly re-signing with the Spurs on a four-year $20 million deal. That's great value for someone that cracked the starting lineup 10 times for San Antonio last season.

Report: Udoh's contract is guaranteed

Ekpe Udoh will have his contract fully guaranteed by the Jazz, according to Deseret Sports. Udoh signed with Utah last summer and had a productive enough season to earn the second year of his contract.

Sunday, July 8

Report: Spurs won't match Anderson's offer sheet

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs will not match Kyle Anderson's four-year, $37M offer sheet. That clears the way for him to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lopez to join Bucks on 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting busy on Sunday. According to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Bucks are adding Brook Lopez on a one-year, $3.4M deal.

Pachulia agrees to 1-year deal with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have made a move to improve their frontcourt depth. According to a report from Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Zaza Pachulia.

Saturday, July 7

Devin Booker reportedly signs max contract extension

Devin Booker is the future face of the Suns. He got paid like it at least. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Booker has signed a maximum contract extension with the Suns worth $158 million. Now it's time for the 21-year-old to prove he's worth it. Full story.

Bulls, Magic, and Hornets reportedly make three team trade

The Bulls, Magic, and Hornets reportedly executed a three-team trade that sent Bismack Biyombo back to the Hornets, Timofey Mozgov to the the Magic, and Jerian Grant to the Magic as well according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bulls received Julyan Stone in the deal in what appears to be be an attempt to save money. Full story

Jerebko waived by Utah

Jonas Jerebko has been waived by the Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is a surprising move as Jerebko is a solid stretch big man who averaged 15 minutes per game last season.

Big Al heads to China

Al Jefferson is taking his game to China. The 14-year NBA veteran reportedly agreed to a deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. It will be interesting to see if he's able to make an NBA return once the CBA's season has finished.

Friday, July 6

Blazers bring back Nurkic

Restricted free agent Jusuf Nurkic has reportedly reached a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers. Full story (11:34 p.m. ET)

Bulls match Kings' offer for LaVine

Well, that didn't take long. The Bulls will match the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer for Zach LaVine, according to multiple reports. Full story (10:15 p.m. ET)

Grizz sign Kyle Anderson to offer sheet

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson to a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio has 48 hours to match the offer. (9:01 p.m. ET)

LaVine, Kings agree to $78M offer sheet

The Sacramento Kings have broken the ice, becoming the first team to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet this offseason by signing Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet, according to ESPN. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer. Full story (8:30 p.m. ET)

Report: OKC, Melo plan to part ways

Another big-name free agent could soon be on the market. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will part ways with Carmelo Anthony. The details, though, are still being worked out. Full story

Report: Pelicans to retain Clark

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an interesting summer so far, and they've reportedly made another move. According to Shams Charania, they've agreed to a one-year deal to retain Ian Clark.

Report: Pacers agree to deal with O'Quinn

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly continued their busy summer by agreeing to a one-year deal with big man Kyle O'Quinn.

Thursday, July 5

Celtics haven't contacted Smart

Marcus Smart is reportedly 'hurt and disgusted' that the Celtics have yet to contact him during his restricted free agency. Full story (10:30 p.m. ET)

Magic to sign Briscoe

Amid rumors that they're interested in Isaiah Thomas, the Magic have reportedly agreed to a deal with a different Isaiah -- Isaiah Briscoe, who played in Estonia last season. (2:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers to add Bjelica

The Philadelphia 76ers have made another addition to their roster. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, the team has agreed to a deal with Nemanja Bjelica. (9:30 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 4

Amir Johnson headed back to Philly

The 76ers are finalizing a one-year deal with free agent big man Amir Johnson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Johnson averaged nearly 16 minutes per game for the Sixers last season. (3:30 p.m. ET)

Thunder reach agreement with Felton

Raymond Felton is back with the Thunder. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Felton and the Thunder have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The deal will reportedly pay Felton, $2.4 million. (12:30 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 3

Warriors to re-sign Looney

Free agent big man Kevon Looney, who had a breakout season with the Warriors last year, will re-sign with Golden State, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. Looney could continue to get significant playing time while DeMarcus Cousins recovers from his Achilles injury. (8:10 p.m. ET)

Wizards to sign Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has reached a buyout with the Nets and will become a member of the Washington Wizards after he clears waivers, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Full story (6:15 p.m. ET)

Jazz to re-sign Exum, Neto

The Jazz continue to get the band back together. They've already agreed to bring back Derrick Favors, and now they're reportedly going to re-sign guards Dante Exum and Raul Neto. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, Exum's deal is for three years, and worth $33 million. (6:03 p.m. ET)

Report: Chandler being traded to 76ers

Wilson Chandler will be traded from the Nuggets to the 76ers according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal will clear cap space for the Nuggets while giving the 76ers a solid forward. Full story (4:27 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans agrees to deal with Pacers

Tyreke Evans and the Pacers have agreed to a contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Evans last played on the Grizzlies. (4:20 p.m. ET)

Report: Green agrees to deal with Wizards

Jeff Green and the Wizards have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for next season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. This will be the third year in a row Green only signs a one-year deal. (3:43 p.m. ET)

Report: Bulls interested in sign and trade

The Bulls have reportedly expressed interest in doing a sign and trade with restricted free agent, David Nwaba according to The Athletic. The two sides are apparently stuck in negotiations.. (3:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets to sign Carter-Williams

The Rockets will sign Michael Carter-Williams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The lengthy point guard has struggled to stay in one place, but maybe Houston will be a place he can revive his career at. (2:35 p.m. ET)

Report: Wizards looking at perimeter help

The Wizards haven't been very active in free agency so far, but according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, they have shown interest in Jamal Crawford, Luc Mbah a Moute, Dante Cunningham, and Willie Reed. It sounds like the Wizards are going after wings. (2:23 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans meeting with Pacers

Tyreke Evans is meeting with the Pacers on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There's a chance of a deal being done soon, but there's still work on both sides to close out a contract. (10:23 a.m. ET)

Wizards reportedly showing interest in Green

According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, the Wizards have shown interest in Jeff Green as a potential option off the bench. Green is coming off a decent year with Cleveland. (10:20 a.m. ET)

Bradley agrees with Clippers on two-year deal

Bradley only played six games last season, but he apparently made an impression. The Clippers reportedly signed Bradley to a two-year, $25 million deal early Tuesday morning. (12:58 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 2

Warriors add DeMarcus Cousins

Welp. The NBA's best team just got a whole lot better. According to multiple reports, DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Full story (8:40 p.m. ET)

Blazers get Curry ... not that Curry

The Portland Trail Blazers have reached a deal with former Mavericks guard Seth Curry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is reportedly for two years, with a player option in the second year and $2.75 million guaranteed in the first year. (7:51 p.m. ET)

Pelicans agree to deal with Randle

Well, that didn't take long. After being renounced by the Lakers, Randle quickly reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $18 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski. Full story (7:01 p.m. ET)

Rondo will join LeBron in L.A.

Rajon Rondo has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Multiple other reports say that Rondo will have the opportunity to start over Lonzo Ball. Full story (5:30 p.m. ET)

Lakers renounce Randle, make him UFA

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent. The move opens up cap room for the Lakers to go after other free agents. (5:20 p.m. ET)

Report: Scott to join up with Clippers

The L.A. Clippers have reportedly added some depth to their front court. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Scott. (4:47 p.m. ET)

Report: Warriors unlikely to add Howard

The Warriors have been linked to free-agent big man Dwight Howard, but according to USA Today's Sam Amick, it's unlikely the two sides agree to a deal. He noted the Pelicans and Wizards are other possible landing spots for Howard. (4:37 p.m. ET)

Report: Pistons to ink Calderon

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran point guard Jose Calderon. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported it will be a one-year deal. (4:34 p.m. ET)

Wolves withdraw qualifying offer on Bjelica, agree to deal with Tolliver

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making moves. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has rescinded their qualifying offer on Nemanja Bjelica, making him an unrestricted free agent. Additionally, Shams Charania reported that the team has agreed to a deal with Anthony Tolliver. (3:54 p.m. ET)

Report: Thunder agree to deal with Noel

The Thunder are reportedly making more moves. According to Shams Charania, OKC has agreed to a two-year deal with young big man Nerlens Noel. Full story (3:18 p.m. ET)

Report: Favors to stay with Jazz

Derrick Favors will be staying in Salt Lake City. A report from Marc Spears indicated that Favors has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jazz. Full story (3:14 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans meeting with Lakers

The Lakers' free agency bonanza continues. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Los Angeles is meeting with Tyreke Evans on Monday. Sunday, Evans reportedly met with the Thunder. (12:48 p.m. ET)

Report: Cavs open to trading Love

Now that LeBron James has left, the Cavaliers could be open to trading Kevin Love, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. If the Cavs went this route, it would indicate a rebuild is on the way. Full story (12:38 p.m. ET)

Report: Redick returning to 76ers

J.J. Redick will be returning to the 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Redick will reportedly be making somewhere between $12-$13 million on a one-year deal. This is the second summer in a row he's signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia. Full story. Full story (12:37 p.m. ET)

Report: Randle has meeting set up with Lakers

Julius Randle hasn't received an offer yet from the Lakers, but the restricted free agent has plans to meet with the organization on Monday in hopes of receiving one, says Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. (12:34 p.m. ET)

Report: Favors will make final decision Monday

Derrick Favors might be an unrestricted free agent, but signs are pointing towards a return to Utah. According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, Favors met with the Jazz on Sunday and an announcement on his decision is expected on Monday. (10:42 a.m. ET)

Report: Suns ready to offer Booker an extension

The Suns are working on a contract extension for Devin Booker, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There's a strong chance that Booker receives a max deal from this extension. (10:37 a.m. ET)

Report: Pels want to keep Rondo

The Pelicans may have signed Elfrid Payton, but that doesn't mean they're out on Rajon Rondo. The guard had a strong season with New Orleans last year and according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Pelicans would like to bring him back. (10:30 a.m. ET)

Report: Louisiana native Payton joining Pels

The Pelicans found a young point guard to add depth to their roster Sunday night in Elfrid Payton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Louisiana native is hoping to jump-start his career with New Orleans and he's doing so on a bargain. He reportedly will only be making $2.7 million. (10:27 a.m. ET)

Report: McGee joins the Lakers

Javale McGee is staying in California. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the NBA champion big man will be moving from the Warriors down south to the Lakers so he can join up with LeBron. Full story (10:20 a.m. ET)