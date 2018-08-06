2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Raptors to sign Greg Monroe; Cavs trade for Sam Dekker

As we move towards the middle of August, free agency has pretty much come to a complete halt. The big name stars you know and love like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George have long ago inked new deals. And by this point even restricted free agents like Clint Capela and Marcus Smart have signed as well. Plus there's been some big trades, with Kawhi Leonard finally moving on from San Antonio, and Carmelo Anthony escaping Oklahoma City.

There are a handful of questions still to answer, including what Dwyane Wade (who apparently has an offer to play in China) will do, and where other vets like Greg Monroe, David West and Jamal Crawford end up.

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Monday, August 6

Monroe agrees to join Raptors

The Raptors have agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million deal with free agent center Greg Monroe, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Toronto gave up their previous backup center, Jakob Poeltl, in the Kawhi Leonard trade, so Monroe will likely fill in those minutes. After being bought out by the Suns, Monroe averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in a reserve role for the Celtics last season.

Cavs trade for Dekker

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to add Sam Dekker from the Clippers in a move that simply clears a roster spot for the Clips, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wednesday, August 1

Mavs get Onuaku from Rockets

The Mavericks have acquired center Chinanu Onuaku and cash from the Houston Rockets in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick swap, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Perhaps best known for shooting his free throws underhanded, Onuaku has played just six NBA games in two seasons, spending most of his time in the G League.

Cavs agree with Nwaba

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly come to an agreement with free agent guard David Nwaba. This is a smart deal for the Cavs, as in their post-LeBron period, they might as well look into any young player that's shown some solid potential.

Rockets pursuing Bazemore?

The Houston Rockets are reportedly still looking for wing replacements after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute this summer. ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast that the team is chasing another wing, and said a deal for the Hawks' Kent Bazemore has been rumored. Additionally, Lowe said he's heard the Rockets "kicked the tires" on J.R. Smith.

Tuesday, July 31

Wolves agree to deal with Williams

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a move to bolster their wing depth. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Wolves have agreed to a deal with C.J. Williams.

Sunday, July 29

Raptors interested in Monroe

The Toronto Raptors still have a few roster spots to fill, and they're reportedly looking in the veteran direction. According to TSN in Canada, the Raptors have interested in Greg Monroe to improve their frontcourt depth.

Friday, July 27

Capela, Rockets agree to five-year deal

There was some talk that Clint Capela might take the qualifying offer and opt for unrestricted free agency next summer, but instead he has agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal to stay in Houston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Full story

Bucks, Connaughton agree to deal

The Trail Blazers chose not to extend a qualifying offer to guard Pat Connaughton, and the Bucks have swooped him up. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the three-year pro has agreed to a two-year deal with Milwaukee that's slightly above the minimum in both years.

Thursday, July 26

Devin Harris back with Mavs

In an expected move, the Mavericks and Devin Harris have agreed on a one-year, veteran's minimum deal, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Harris has spent nine of his 14 NBA seasons as a Maverick, and this will be his third stint with the team.

Jefferson spurns Pacers for China

Al Jefferson will reportedly be making his way overseas next season. According to TNT's David Aldridge, Jefferson turned down an offer from the Pacers to take more money in China.

Celtics re-sign Bird

The Celtics have made another minor move in free agency. According to a report from Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a two-year deal with restricted free agent Jabari Bird.

Wednesday, July 25

Vince Carter to sign with Hawks

Vince Carter will turn 42 next season, but that hasn't stopped him from agreeing to a one-year, $2.4 million veteran minimum deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Carter is expected to serve as a mentor to Atlanta's young players during the rebuilding effort.

Report: Wade needs to make decision soon

Could a decision on Dwyane Wade's future be coming soon? According to a report, Wade will need to make his decision on an offer from China over the next 2-3 days. If he doesn't make one soon, Zhejiang Golden Bulls will pull their offer and pursue other foreign players.

Tuesday, July 24

Knicks reach deal with Vonleh

New York, who won't have Kristaps Porzingis for at least half of next season, adds depth to its roster by reaching a deal with big man Noah Vonleh, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

Nance extension with Cavs looming?

After Kevin Love inked his four-year extension with the Cavs on Tuesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that young forward Larry Nance Jr. is Cleveland's next extension priority. Nance averaged 8.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 24 games for the Cavs after coming over from the Lakers before last season's trade deadline.

Report: Jordan Brand drops Leonard

New Raptors star Kawhi Leonard could be with a different shoe brand by the time he makes his Toronto debut. According to ESPN, Jordan Brand plans to let their current contract with Leonard expire. The two sides talks on a new deal reportedly stalled when Leonard denied a $22 million extension last fall.

Love signs extension

Kevin Love will not be leaving Cleveland any time soon. The versatile big man signed an extension with the Cavs on Tuesday worth a reported $120M for four years. Full story

Rumor: Wade offered contract in China

Dwyane Wade has reportedly been offered a three-year, $25M contract to play in China next season. It's unlikely Wade leaves the NBA, but if he does he'll get a pretty nice pay day out of it. Full story

Monday, July 23

Report: Magic and Grizzlies agree to trade

The Dakari Johnson era in Orlando didn't last long. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Magic and Grizzlies have agreed on a trade that will send Johnson to the Magic in exchange for Jarell Martin.

Dirk returning to Mavs

Dirk Nowitzki is sticking around for another season. The Mavericks legend has signed a one-year deal to remain with the team for a record 21st season. Full story

Anthony 'intends' to sign with Rockets

Another day, another rumor about Carmelo Anthony's future. As everyone has expected for some time now, Marc Stein is reporting that Anthony "intends" to sign with the Rockets once he's a free agent. Full story

Thomas was open to Celtics return

Isaiah Thomas back on the Celtics? It sounds crazy, but apparently the guard was open to making a return this summer. Danny Ainge considered it as well, but wanted to figure out the Marcus Smart contract first, and Thomas signed with the Nuggets in the meantime. Full story

Sunday, July 22

Report: Harris rejects Clippers extension offer

The Clippers reportedly offered Tobias Harris an extension worth $80 million, but he decided to not accept the offer. Harris is going to bet on himself in free agency next summer.

Saturday, July 21

Report: Hawks, Len reach deal

The Hawks and free-agent center Alex Len agreed to a two-year, $8.5M deal, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Len just finished playing out his rookie contract for the Suns.

Clippers reach agreement with Harrell

The Clippers have reached an agreement on a deal with restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell. He will be returning to Los Angeles on a two-year, $12M deal, according to his agent.

Celtics waive Nader

The Celtics have made another roster move. According to Shams Charania, the team has waived swingman Abdel Nader.

Rumor: Chinese team preparing big offer for Wade

Dwyane Wade is still a free agent, but could he play overseas next season? A Chinese team is reportedly planning to make a "monster" offer for him.

Report: Deng essentially semi-retired

A Lakers executive told Bleacher Report that people shouldn't expect anything from Luol Deng this season. He is "all but semi-retired," the exec said.

Friday, July 20

Bjelica reportedly reaches agreement with Kings

Nemanja Bjelica reportedly didn't sign his original deal with the 76ers because of intentions of playing in Europe. Those quickly changed to him agreeing to a reported three-year $20.5M deal with the Kings.

Beasley reportedly heads to Lakers

Michael Beasley is reportedly the latest player to join the Lakers island of misfit toys. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Beasley agreed to a deal with Los Angeles.

Johnson reportedly swapped with Purvis

The Magic and Thunder made a deal to swap a couple of fringe NBA players. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Dakari Johnson has been sent from the Thunder to the Magic while Rodney Purvis, and his non-guaranteed contract, will be sent to Oklahoma City.

Suns reportedly not buying out Chandler

The Suns made multiple moves on Friday, including sending away one of their veterans in Jared Dudley. However, according to a report from Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic, buying out Tyson Chandler is not in their plans.

Sixers sending Holmes to Suns

The Sixers and Suns have reportedly agreed on a minor trade. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported that the Sixers will send Richaun Holmes to the Suns. The deal would not have been possible without the previous move of Jared Dudley for Darrell Arthur, according to salary cap analyst Albert Nahmad.

Grizzlies to add Mack

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly close to beefing up their backcourt depth. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is nearing a deal with free agent guard Shelvin Mack.

Suns send Dudley to Nets

We have another trade. The Suns have reportedly sent Jared Dudley and a 2021 second-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Darrell Arthur. Both players are likely to be bought out, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Full story

Ferrell reverses course

Yogi Ferrell will apparently not be returning to the Mavericks, after all. Shams Charania reported on Friday that Ferrell has backed out of his deal and later reported that he would be joining the Kings. Full story

Thursday, July 19

Nuggets, Monte Morris agree to deal

The Nuggets have agreed to a three-year deal, $4.8 million deal with guard Monte Morris, who was previously on a two-way contract with Denver, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The first two seasons of the deal are reportedly guaranteed.

Thunder trade Melo, get Schroder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally parted ways with Carmelo Anthony, sending him to Atlanta in a three-team deal also involving the 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The Hawks will buy out and waive Anthony, who is expected to join a contender, with the Rockets considered the front-runner. The Thunder will receive point guard Dennis Schroder in the deal. Full story

Mavs finalizing deal with Dirk

Dirk Nowitzki isn't going anywhere. The 40-year-old and the Mavericks are finalizing a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The sides are reportedly in no rush to get the contract signed.

Mavericks to retain Ferrell

Another free-agent guard is off the board. According to Shams Charania, the Mavericks will reportedly bring back Yogi Ferrell on a two-year, $5.3M deal.

Celtics bringing back Smart

The standoff between the Celtics and Marcus Smart could be coming to an end soon. According to Shams Charania report, Smart and Boston agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal. Full story

Wednesday, July 18

Kings looking to add Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica was supposed to be heading to Philadelphia after agreeing to a one-year deal with the club, but pulled out of the deal with plans to reportedly return to Europe. However, he has now reversed course yet again, and is reportedly in talks to sign with the Kings.

Celtics, Smart progressing on deal

The Celtics are reportedly in talks to keep Marcus Smart in town. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Danny Ainge and Smart's agent are "seriously engaged" on a new four-year deal. Full story

Spurs trade Kawhi to Raptors for DeRozan

The Kawhi Leonard era in San Antonio is over. The Spurs have traded Leonard to the Raptors in a multi-player deal including DeMar DeRozan. Full story