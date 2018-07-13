2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Rockets 'front-runners' for Melo; Isaiah Thomas joins Nuggets

Now nearly two weeks into 2018 NBA free agency, most of the big questions have been answered, and the stream of signings has slowed to a trickle. LeBron James decided to make his way West to join the Lakers, while Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul all stuck with their current teams. Meanwhile, Demarcus Cousins joined up with the Warriors in one of the most surprising moves of the summer.

But even while dozens of new deals have been inked, there are still plenty of players left unsigned, including Clint Capela and Marcus Smart -- both of whom are among the top 15 in our free agency rankings. Plus, Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder are also set to part ways, which could result in Anthony becoming a free agent

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency -- and Kawhi news -- straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Friday, July 13

Report: Rockets 'front-runners' to get Melo

The Houston Rockets' interest in Carmelo Anthony dates back far beyond just these few weeks of free agency. And now, it appears they may get their man. Shams Charania reported the Rockets are "strong front-runners" to sign Anthony once he leaves the Thunder. Full story

Thursday, July 12

Report: IT heading to Denver

Isaiah Thomas has reportedly found a home. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will join the Nuggets on a one-year deal.

Report: Ellington to stay with Heat

Sharpshooting swingman Wayne Ellington will reportedly stay with the Miami Heat. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that the veteran will sign a one-year, $6.2M deal.

Report: Bulls rescind offer to Nwaba

David Nwaba will now be an unrestricted free agent. Shams Charania reported on Thursday evening that the Bulls had rescinded their qualifying offer.

Rockets looking at Nick Young

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, the Rockets are one of at least six teams interested in the services of Nick "Swaggy P" Young. Young played an important role during the Warriors' most recent NBA title run.

Smart is 'top priority' for Celtics

The Celtics and restricted free agent guard Marcus Smart have been locked in a stalemate during his restricted free agency. But according to Celtics GM and team president Danny Ainge, Smart remains the team's "top priority." Full story

Wednesday, July 11

Houston picks up James Ennis

The Rockets have a couple of holes to fill at the small forward position after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency. It appears they've found a replacement, as Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that Houston will sign free agent James Ennis to a two-year deal.

Report: Knicks mulling Porzingis extension

The Knicks could potentially extend Kristaps Porzingis this summer. They have until October to do so, but New York appears hesitant to give up the $10 million in cap space it would cost them for the summer of 2019. Scott Perry talked to Marc Berman of The New York Post about his plans for the Knicks future.

Report: Towns, Wolves discussing max extension

The Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns are reportedly in discussions for a max contract extension. Towns is an important piece to the Wolves future and someone that they'll want to lock in for a long time. Full story

Report: Teodosic staying with Clippers

Milos Teodosic is reportedly staying with the Clippers. There was an expectation when he opted in to his contract that the Los Angeles would later waive him, but that does not appear to be the case.

Tuesday, July 10

Warriors to sign Curry's future brother-in-law

The Warriors are keeping it in the family, reportedly agreeing to a two-way deal with guard Damion Lee, who also happens to be Stephen Curry's future brother in law. Lee averaged 10.7 points in 15 games for the Hawks last season.

Spurs re-sign Davis Bertans

The Spurs let Kyle Anderson walk, but they've elected to hang onto another restricted free agent forward. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, San Antonio and Davis Bertans have agreed on a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

Heat having trouble trading Whiteside, Johnson

The Miami Heat are trying to trade the unfavorable contracts of Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson, but so far they haven't had any luck, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Dion Waiters' name has also been raised in trade talks, according to the report.

Report: OKC lets Melo meet with Rockets, Heat

Carmelo Anthony could be on the move. A separation between him and the Thunder feels inevitable at this point, but Oklahoma City is reportedly trying to accomplish that split with a trade. Before that happens, the team has allowed Melo to meet with both the Rockets and Heat -- two teams reportedly interested in the veteran. Full story

76ers think they had a real chance at LeBron

Was LeBron James interested in the 76ers? He gave Philadelphia a meeting and the Sixers say that it had to do with how seriously he considered them. Full story

Report: Capela wants new $100M deal

The Rockets and Clint Capela are in contract negotiations, and the big man is reportedly asking for way more than Houston has initially offered. Capela is asking for a contract somewhere in the $100 million range. Full story

Report: Spurs and Forbes reach agreement

The Spurs are bringing back everybody they reasonably can so far in free agency. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Bryn Forbes and the Spurs are reaching an agreement to bring Forbes back to San Antonio for another season.

Monday, July 9

Report: Heat, Rockets have interest in Melo

Carmelo Anthony is expected to separate from the Thunder at some point this summer. Reportedly, two of the teams showing interest in him right now are the Heat and Rockets. Full story

Report: Kings 'preparing' offer for Smart

The Kings' plan to get Zach LaVine was spoiled by the Bulls, but they may have found their next free agent target. A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reported that the Kings are "preparing" to put together an offer for restricted free agent Marcus Smart.

Report: Clippers to add Mbah a Moute

The Clippers have reportedly bolstered their wing depth. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.

Report: Kings interested in Hood

The Kings reportedly have interest in restricted free agent Rodney Hood. The Kings are in search for a wing after the offer sheet they made to Zach Lavine was matched.

Nuggets bring back Craig

The Nuggets have signed Torrey Craig to a guaranteed two year deal, per his agent. Craig played 39 games for the Nuggets last season.

Report: Spurs re-sign Bertans for four years

Davis Bertans is reportedly re-signing with the Spurs on a four-year $20 million deal. That's great value for someone that cracked the starting lineup 10 times for San Antonio last season.

Report: Udoh's contract is guaranteed

Ekpe Udoh will have his contract fully guaranteed by the Jazz, according to Deseret Sports. Udoh signed with Utah last summer and had a productive enough season to earn the second year of his contract.

Sunday, July 8

Report: Spurs won't match Anderson's offer sheet

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs will not match Kyle Anderson's four-year, $37M offer sheet. That clears the way for him to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lopez to join Bucks on 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting busy on Sunday. According to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Bucks are adding Brook Lopez on a one-year, $3.4M deal.

Pachulia agrees to 1-year deal with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have made a move to improve their frontcourt depth. According to a report from Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Zaza Pachulia.

Saturday, July 7

Devin Booker reportedly signs max contract extension

Devin Booker is the future face of the Suns. He got paid like it at least. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Booker has signed a maximum contract extension with the Suns worth $158 million. Now it's time for the 21-year-old to prove he's worth it. Full story.

Bulls, Magic, and Hornets reportedly make three team trade

The Bulls, Magic, and Hornets reportedly executed a three-team trade that sent Bismack Biyombo back to the Hornets, Timofey Mozgov to the the Magic, and Jerian Grant to the Magic as well according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bulls received Julyan Stone in the deal in what appears to be be an attempt to save money. Full story

Jerebko waived by Utah

Jonas Jerebko has been waived by the Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is a surprising move as Jerebko is a solid stretch big man who averaged 15 minutes per game last season.

Big Al heads to China

Al Jefferson is taking his game to China. The 14-year NBA veteran reportedly agreed to a deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. It will be interesting to see if he's able to make an NBA return once the CBA's season has finished.

Friday, July 6

Blazers bring back Nurkic

Restricted free agent Jusuf Nurkic has reportedly reached a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers. Full story (11:34 p.m. ET)

Bulls match Kings' offer for LaVine

Well, that didn't take long. The Bulls will match the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer for Zach LaVine, according to multiple reports. Full story (10:15 p.m. ET)

Grizz sign Kyle Anderson to offer sheet

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson to a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio has 48 hours to match the offer. (9:01 p.m. ET)

LaVine, Kings agree to $78M offer sheet

The Sacramento Kings have broken the ice, becoming the first team to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet this offseason by signing Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet, according to ESPN. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer. Full story (8:30 p.m. ET)

Report: OKC, Melo plan to part ways

Another big-name free agent could soon be on the market. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will part ways with Carmelo Anthony. The details, though, are still being worked out. Full story

Report: Pelicans to retain Clark

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an interesting summer so far, and they've reportedly made another move. According to Shams Charania, they've agreed to a one-year deal to retain Ian Clark.

Report: Pacers agree to deal with O'Quinn

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly continued their busy summer by agreeing to a one-year deal with big man Kyle O'Quinn.

Thursday, July 5

Celtics haven't contacted Smart

Marcus Smart is reportedly 'hurt and disgusted' that the Celtics have yet to contact him during his restricted free agency. Full story (10:30 p.m. ET)

Magic to sign Briscoe

Amid rumors that they're interested in Isaiah Thomas, the Magic have reportedly agreed to a deal with a different Isaiah -- Isaiah Briscoe, who played in Estonia last season. (2:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers to add Bjelica

The Philadelphia 76ers have made another addition to their roster. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, the team has agreed to a deal with Nemanja Bjelica. (9:30 a.m. ET)