2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Thunder send Carmelo Anthony to Hawks; Suns swing two deals

After a fairly quiet week or so, the NBA world was given a major shakeup this week when Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Raptors of all teams in a multi-player deal also involving DeMar DeRozan. Plus, Carmelo Anthony finally parted ways with the Thunder. He'll soon be a free agent after being traded to the Hawks in a three-team deal. Those were just the latest in a number of big moves this offseason, as we've seen LeBron James leave Cleveland again to join the Lakers, Paul George spurn L.A. to stay with the Thunder and DeMarcus Cousins join up with the Warriors. Aside from the trades, though, things have definitely slowed down on the free agent front.

But even while dozens of new deals have been inked, there are still a handful of players left unsigned, including Clint Capela and Dwyane Wade.

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Friday, July 20

Beasley reportedly heads to Lakers

Michael Beasley is reportedly the latest player to join the Lakers island of misfit toys. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Beasley agreed to a deal with Los Angeles.

Johnson reportedly swapped with Purvis

The Magic and Thunder made a deal to swap a couple of fringe NBA players. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Dakari Johnson has been sent from the Thunder to the Magic while Rodney Purvis, and his non-guaranteed contract, will be sent to Oklahoma City.

Suns reportedly not buying out Chandler

The Suns made multiple moves on Friday, including sending away one of their veterans in Jared Dudley. However, according to a report from Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic, buying out Tyson Chandler is not in their plans.

Sixers sending Holmes to Suns

The Sixers and Suns have reportedly agreed on a minor trade. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported that the Sixers will send Richaun Holmes to the Suns. The deal would not have been possible without the previous move of Jared Dudley for Darrell Arthur, according to salary cap analyst Albert Nahmad.

Grizzlies to add Mack

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly close to beefing up their backcourt depth. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is nearing a deal with free agent guard Shelvin Mack.

Suns send Dudley to Nets

We have another trade. The Suns have reportedly sent Jared Dudley and a 2021 second-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Darrell Arthur. Both players are likely to be bought out, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Full story

Ferrell reverses course

Yogi Ferrell will apparently not be returning to the Mavericks, after all. Shams Charania reported on Friday that Ferrell has backed out of his deal and later reported that he would be joining the Kings. Full story

Thursday, July 19

Nuggets, Monte Morris agree to deal

The Nuggets have agreed to a three-year deal, $4.8 million deal with guard Monte Morris, who was previously on a two-way contract with Denver, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The first two seasons of the deal are reportedly guaranteed.

Thunder trade Melo, get Schroder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally parted ways with Carmelo Anthony, sending him to Atlanta in a three-team deal also involving the 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The Hawks will buy out and waive Anthony, who is expected to join a contender, with the Rockets considered the front-runner. The Thunder will receive point guard Dennis Schroder in the deal. Full story

Mavs finalizing deal with Dirk

Dirk Nowitzki isn't going anywhere. The 40-year-old and the Mavericks are finalizing a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The sides are reportedly in no rush to get the contract signed.

Mavericks to retain Ferrell

Another free-agent guard is off the board. According to Shams Charania, the Mavericks will reportedly bring back Yogi Ferrell on a two-year, $5.3M deal.

Celtics bringing back Smart

The standoff between the Celtics and Marcus Smart could be coming to an end soon. According to Shams Charania report, Smart and Boston agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal. Full story

Wednesday, July 18

Kings looking to add Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica was supposed to be heading to Philadelphia after agreeing to a one-year deal with the club, but pulled out of the deal with plans to reportedly return to Europe. However, he has now reversed course yet again, and is reportedly in talks to sign with the Kings.

Celtics, Smart progressing on deal

The Celtics are reportedly in talks to keep Marcus Smart in town. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Danny Ainge and Smart's agent are "seriously engaged" on a new four-year deal. Full story

Spurs trade Kawhi to Raptors for DeRozan

The Kawhi Leonard era in San Antonio is over. The Spurs have traded Leonard to the Raptors in a multi-player deal including DeMar DeRozan. Full story

Tuesday, July 17

Nets reach deal with Treveon Graham

The Nets have agreed to a two-year deal with 6-5 wing Treveon Graham, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The first season of the contract will reportedly be completely guaranteed.

Raptors, Brown nearing deal

Guard Lorenzo Brown and the Raptors are finalizing a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Brown was the G League MVP last season for Raptors 905.

Bjelica to return to Europe

European free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica, who recently agreed to a one-year deal to join the 76ers, reportedly informed the team Monday that he will stay overseas rather than joining Philly this season according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bjelica was the No. 35 overall pick in 2010.

Okafor works out for four teams

Free agent big man Jahlil Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is drawing interest in the market for his services. According to Sporting News, Okafor worked out for four teams last week in Las Vegas and "remains hopeful" he will come to an agreement with a team ahead of fall training camp. Okafor played for the Brooklyn Nets, but Sporting News reports he won't be back with the team in 2018.

Monday, July 16

Spurs, Cunningham agree to deal

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a one-year deal with forward Dante Cunningham, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The nine-year vet played for the Pelicans and Nets last season.

Sunday, July 15

Report: Pistons pick up Bullock team option

The Pistons have picked up the option on Reggie Bullock and will be keeping him for another season, reports The Detroit News. Bullock is coming off a solid year for Detroit where he started 52 games.

Report: Delaney could head overseas

Malcolm Delaney could be heading overseas if he doesn't find a suitable offer in the NBA. According to Eurohoops.net, Anadolou Efe is reportedly offering Delaney a one-year $2.2 million deal. Delaney has spent the last two seasons in Atlanta.

Saturday, July 14

Report: Napier agrees to deal with Nets

The Nets and guard Shabazz Napier have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal that will bring Napier to Brooklyn, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Napier is coming off what is generally considered his best year as a pro.

Report: Frye returning to Cleveland

Channing Frye is returning to Cleveland. Frye had a role in the Cavaliers 2016 championship, but was traded to Los Angeles last season. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Frye and the Cavs have agreed to a deal that will once again make Frye a member of the Cavaliers.

Bulls sign Jabari Parker

The Bulls have been rumored to be after Jabari Parker for a while now. Well, they finally got their man as Parker has signed with Chicago on a reported two-year deal worth $40M. Full story

Yogi Ferrell close to deal with Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks have rescinded the qualifying offer to Yogi Ferrell, but according to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, that is just so they can offer him a multi-year deal.

Friday, July 13

Jabari Parker nearing deal with Bulls

Restricted free agent Jabari Parker reportedly wants to play for his hometown Chicago Bulls, and it's looking like that could be a real possibility. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, the Bulls are nearing a deal with the restricted free agent, which the Bucks are not expected to match. Full story

Report: Rockets 'front-runners' to get Melo

The Houston Rockets' interest in Carmelo Anthony dates back far beyond just these few weeks of free agency. And now, it appears they may get their man. Shams Charania reported the Rockets are "strong front-runners" to sign Anthony once he leaves the Thunder. Full story

Thursday, July 12

Report: IT heading to Denver

Isaiah Thomas has reportedly found a home. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will join the Nuggets on a one-year deal.

Report: Ellington to stay with Heat

Sharpshooting swingman Wayne Ellington will reportedly stay with the Miami Heat. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that the veteran will sign a one-year, $6.2M deal.

Report: Bulls rescind offer to Nwaba

David Nwaba will now be an unrestricted free agent. Shams Charania reported on Thursday evening that the Bulls had rescinded their qualifying offer.

Rockets looking at Nick Young

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, the Rockets are one of at least six teams interested in the services of Nick "Swaggy P" Young. Young played an important role during the Warriors' most recent NBA title run.

Smart is 'top priority' for Celtics

The Celtics and restricted free agent guard Marcus Smart have been locked in a stalemate during his restricted free agency. But according to Celtics GM and team president Danny Ainge, Smart remains the team's "top priority." Full story