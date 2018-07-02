2018 NBA free agency rumors, updates, trades: LeBron James signing with Lakers; McGee, Stephenson to also join L.A.

NBA free agency has been officially active for a little over one day and already chaos has broken loose. LeBron James continued the chaos on Sunday night when his agency group announced his free agency decision via a press release via Twitter: James will sign a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. That's right, James is taking his talents to Southern California.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul is staying with the Rockets, Paul George is -- surprisingly -- re-signing with the Thunder and Kevin Durant looks like he'll be sticking around with the Warriors. In other news, Aaron Gordon is returning to the Magic on a hefty four-year deal. Trevor Ariza is jumping to the Suns on a shocking one-year deal, while the Raptors are re-signing Fred VanVleet.

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency -- and Kawhi news -- straight, we'll continue to update this post with the latest updates on reported deals, trades and negotiations. Happy NBA offseason!

Monday, July 2

Report: Favors will make final decision Monday

Derrick Favors might be an unrestricted free agent, but signs are pointing towards a return to Utah. According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, Favors met with the Jazz on Sunday and an announcement on his decision is expected on Monday. (10:42 a.m. ET)

Report: Suns ready to offer Booker an extension

The Suns are working on a contract extension for Devin Booker, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There's a strong chance that Booker receives a max deal from this extension. (10:37 a.m. ET)

Report: Pels want to keep Rondo

The Pelicans may have signed Elfrid Payton, but that doesn't mean they're out on Rajon Rondo. The guard had a strong season with New Orleans last year and according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Pelicans would like to bring him back. (10:30 a.m. ET)

Report: Louisiana native Payton joining Pels

The Pelicans found a young point guard to add depth to their roster Sunday night in Elfrid Payton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Louisiana native is hoping to jump-start his career with New Orleans and he's doing so on a bargain. He reportedly will only be making $2.7 million. (10:27 a.m. ET)

Report: McGee joins the Lakers

Javale McGee is staying in California. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the NBA champion big man will be moving from the Warriors down south to the Lakers so he can join up with LeBron. Full story (10:20 a.m. ET)

Sunday, July 1

Report: Noel gaining interest across the league

Nerlens Noel is an unrestricted free agent and he's gaining some interest across the league. Teams interested in him include the Lakers, Wizards, Thunder and Pelicans according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. (10:49 p.m. ET)

Report: Aaron Gordon agrees to $84 million deal

Aaron Gordon is staying in Orlando. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Magic forward has agreed to a four-year $84 million deal. This is a big pay day for Gordon. Full story (10:43 p.m. ET)

Report: Lance joins LeBron in L.A.

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James will be playing on the same team. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Stephenson has agreed to a deal with the Lakers in what is the most bizarre signing of free agency by far. Full story (10:37 p.m. ET)

Knicks take on reclamation project with Hezonja

Mario Hezonja had a disappointing start to his career in Orlando, but he'll get a second chance in New York with the Knicks. Hezonja and New York reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million. Full story (10:35 p.m. ET)

Report: KCP joins the Lakers

LeBron James wasn't the only one to sign with the Lakers on July 1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope earned himself a contract as well with Los Angeles. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers agreed on a one-year, $12 million deal. Full story (10:31 p.m. ET)

Report: Kawhi still wants the Lakers

If there was any concern that LeBron James signing in Los Angeles would push Kawhi Leonard away then that was quickly put to bed by a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that said Kawhi Leonard's focus is still on joining James in Los Angeles. Full story (10:24 p.m. ET)

LeBron agrees to sign with Lakers

The wait is over. LeBron James' agency, Klutch Sports, announced that LeBron will sign a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Full story (8:15 p.m. ET)

Dirk reportedly back in Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki will return to the Mavericks. Not that anybody is surprised, but Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Mavericks will use their $5 million in cap to bring Dirk back to Dallas. (8 p.m. ET)

Lakers could chase Gordon

The Magic reportedly want to keep restricted free agent Aaron Gordon, but they could face some competition from the Los Angeles Lakers. According to a report, the Lakers are a team to "keep an eye on" when it comes to Gordon. Full story (7:08 p.m. ET)

Knicks going after Hezonja?

The Knicks are keeping it simple so far in free agency with one-year deals, and one of the players they've given an offer to is reportedly Mario Hezonja. The former No. 5 overall pick has an offer on the table from the Knicks, according to The New York Post. Hezonja, however, apparently would like a larger deal. (4:40 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets not giving up on LeBron pursuit

The Rockets were one of the teams at the forefront of the LeBron free agency saga, but have fallen back after "The King" opted out of the final year of his deal. According to a report, however, they aren't giving up on their pursuit of LeBron. Full story (3:11 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers hope to trade for Kawhi Leonard

The 76ers believe that they are still in the sweepstakes for LeBron James, and they have a meeting with his reps on Sunday. During that talk, they'll reportedly hope to sway LeBron's reps with their belief that they can pull off a trade for Kawhi Leonard. Full story (3:09 p.m. ET)

Report: Lakers set up meeting with Capela

According to TNT's David Aldridge, the Lakers are set to meet with restricted free agent big man Clint Capela. The Rockets would be able to match any offer the Lakers made. Full story (3:00 p.m. ET)

Report: Pistons agree with GRIII

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a deal with swingman Glenn Robinson III. According to a report from Shams Charania, it's a two-year deal. (2:56 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets meeting with MCW

The Rockets will meet with free-agent guard Michael Carter-Williams, according to a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe. (2:50 p.m. ET)

Report: Clippers to meet with KCP

The other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, have started to get into the action. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the Clips will meet with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Monday. (12:59 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers to meet with LeBron's representatives

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with representatives of LeBron James in Los Angeles on Sunday, but James will not be at this meeting. (11:16 a.m. ET)

Bucks guarantee Jennings' deal

The Milwaukee Bucks brought back Brandon Jennings, their former top-10 pick, last. And now they've decided to keep him around for next season as well. The team did not waive him on Sunday, thus guaranteeing his $2.2M deal. (11:08 a.m. ET)

Report: Raptors to re-sign VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly bring back one of the most important parts of their exceptional bench unit. According to Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a two-year deal with Fred VanVleet. (10:41 a.m. ET)

Report: Nuggets trying to land meeting with LeBron

The Nuggets are making a serious push to meet with LeBron James, according to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports. Denver has been in touch with James' agent, Rich Paul, to pitch that it would be a good short-term fit for James. Full story (10:11 a.m. ET)

Saturday, June 30

Durant expected to sign 1+1 deal with Warriors

Kevin Durant will, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein, rejoin the Warriors. However, he will do so with only a one-plus-one contract. That means he'll sign a two-year deal with a player option for the 2019-20 season, essentially guaranteeing he'll opt out and become a free agent again next summer. Shams Charania reported the deal is worth $61.5M Full story

Jordan heading to Dallas

A few summers ago there was a whole fiasco with DeAndre Jordan and the Mavericks. Now, the big man is finally heading to Dallas. He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Full story

Paul agrees to four-year max with Rockets

Chris Paul will reportedly be staying in Houston. The veteran point guard agreed to a four-year, $160M max contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Full story

George commits to re-sign with OKC

Despite all the reports linking him to the Lakers, Paul George is reportedly committed to sign a new deal with the Thunder. Apparently the party that the Thunder threw for him on Saturday night was successful. Full story

Rumor: Cousins could be option for Lakers

Boogie to the Lakers? With Paul George set to return to the Thunder, the Lakers could set their sights on DeMarcus Cousins. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that Cousins is gaining traction as a target for the Lake Show. Full story

Baynes staying with Celtics

The Boston Celtics will reportedly hold on to one of their key frontcourt pieces. Aron Baynes has apparently agreed to a two-year deal with the team.

Ariza joining Suns

In one of the most surprising moves of free agency, forward Trevor Ariza will reportedly head West to join the Phoenix Suns. According to a report from Shams Charania, Ariza agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Full story

Thunder retain Grant

The main move the Thunder made upon the opening of free agency was reportedly convincing Paul George to agree to a big deal. But they also reportedly agreed on a three-year deal with Jerami Grant as well.

Rose re-signing with Timberwolves

Derrick Rose will reportedly be staying in Minnesota with Tom Thibodeau. Per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves agreed to a one-year deal with the point guard. Full story

Gay to re-sign with Spurs

According to a report from Shams Charania, Rudy Gay will be re-signing with the Spurs. It will just be a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Pacers add McDermott

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly made their first move of the summer. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team agreed to a three-year deal with sharpshooting forward Doug McDermott.

Spurs agree with Belinelli

Marco Belinelli is reportedly returning to the San Antonio Spurs. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Italian agreed to a two-year deal with the Spurs.

Rockets to re-sign Green

The Houston Rockets may have lost out on Trevor Ariza, but as a consolation prize they will reportedly be retaining Gerald Green. Shams Charania reported that the team agreed to a one-year deal with the swingman.

Ed Davis heading East to join Nets

The Nets have reportedly added some depth to their frontcourt. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the team agreed to a one-year deal with former Blazers big man Ed Davis.

Grizzlies snag Casspi

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies have now gotten in on the action. They've reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran forward Omri Casspi.

Nuggets looking to shed salary

According to a report from Marc Stein, the Nuggets are looking to shed salary, which means they've made a number of players available in trade talks. Those players include Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler and Darrell Arthur. They would reportedly prefer to hold on to Mason Plumlee, but may have to make him available as well.

Report: Pacers have interest in Barton

If the Nuggets can't reach an agreement with free agent Will Barton quickly enough then expect the Pacers to get involved. The Pacers reportedly have a strong interest in him. If they can't get Barton then their interest could shift towards Doug McDermott or Joe Harris.

Barton has been a strong focus for the Pacers, who would pivot and search for perimeter free agent help elsewhere. Doug McDermott and Joe Harris are potential Pacers targets, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/gSQJnuIJT5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2018

Report: Nuggets and Barton could be done quick

The Nuggets reportedly want to get a deal done with free agent Will Barton as quickly as possible. The two sides could reach an agreement on a deal mere moments after free agency has begun.

There's strong momentum with the Denver Nuggets and their free agent guard Will Barton to get a deal done quickly after the start of free agency at 12:01 AM, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2018

Report: Suns going after VanVleet

The Suns are reportedly interested in Raptors restricted free agent Fred VanVleet. The Raptors can match any offer made for VanVleet, but a hefty money agreement could be enough to make Toronto let him walk away.

With ample cap space and a need at point guard, several league sources believe the Phoenix Suns are the biggest threat to poach RFA Fred VanVleet from the Raptors, as I (and others) have reported previously. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 30, 2018

Report: LeBron seen flying into LA

LeBron James is either meeting with the Lakers, or he's setting up his planned free agency meetings at his summer home in Los Angeles. James was spotted flying into L.A. by a group of fans and ESPN later reported that he was indeed on the plane. Are the Lakers getting first crack at James? Full story

Report: LeBron not meeting with Cavs in person

LeBron James will not be having an in-person meeting with the Cavaliers to start free agency, according to ESPN. This doesn't mean that James isn't going to have a discussion of some kind later on with Cleveland officials, but as of now, there is no official face-to-face meeting scheduled. Full story

Cavs interested in Green return

Jeff Green wasn't the most impactful role player last season, but he had his moments for the Cavs. According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Cleveland has an interest in bringing Green back for another season. Of course, Green probably wants more money than the veteran's minimum this time around.

Friday, June 29

Warriors will make run at DeAndre

Oh boy, here we go. Marc Stein of The New York Times reports that the Warriors will take a shot at DeAndre Jordan in free agency. Jordan would have to take a significant pay cut to join Golden State and management knows the chances are slim, but they'll explore the opportunity nonetheless. Full story

Mavs decline Dirk's option, will renegotiate

Immediately after DeAndre Jordan made his decision to opt out of his contract with the Clippers and become a free agent, the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki reportedly agreed not to exercise his $5 million team option for next season. Dirk and the Mavericks will renegotiate a new deal for 2018-19, which will be Nowitzki's 21st NBA season.

DeAndre Jordan opts out of Clippers' contract

The big man has been linked to the Mavericks but he won't be heading to Dallas as part of a sign-and-trade as was speculated. Jordan decided to opt out of his option with the Clippers, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and will become an unrestricted free agent, with the Mavericks expected to be one of his suitors. Full story

LeBron officially opts out

LeBron James is now an unrestricted free agent. As expected, "The King" opted out of the final year of his deal with the Cavaliers, as reported by Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. This essentially eliminates the possibility of him going to the Rockets, and leaves the Cavs and Lakers as the two likely finalists. Also, he's deliberating in "The Decision Cave."

Thursday, June 28

The Spurs reportedly aren't interested in taking back Lonzo Ball from the Lakers in any potential Kawhi Leonard deal, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. The Lakers are reportedly trying to sweeten the pot by acquiring a draft pick from the Nuggets, which they would use in the Leonard trade. Full story (8:25 p.m. ET)

76ers putting together package for Kawhi

The 76ers are reportedly thinking about making a run at Kawhi Leonard, and are contemplating a package involving Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a first-round pick. Full story (5:28 p.m. ET)

Lakers willing to include Ingram in Kawhi deal

As the Lakers continue to pursue a trade for Kawhi Leonard, they're reportedly willing to offer former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram and a first-round pick to get the deal done. Full story (3:30 p.m. ET)

Kings considering run at LaVine

The Kings have plenty of cap room, and K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports that they may use it to go after Bulls restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine. LaVine was part of the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, but was limited last season after recovering from an ACL injury. (1:24 p.m. ET)

Enes Kanter leaning toward opting in

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Knicks big man Enes Kanter is reportedly leaning heavily toward opting into his $18.6 million option for next season. (12:37 p.m. ET)

The Spurs are reportedly ready to trade Kawhi Leonard, and have reportedly engaged in talks with both the Lakers and Celtics about packages involving young players and picks. Full story (12:08 p.m. ET)

Pacers could go after Aaron Gordon

The Pacers have more than $20 million in salary cap space this offseason, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski they may use it on an offer sheet for Orlando Magic restricted free agent Aaron Gordon. (11:20 a.m. ET)