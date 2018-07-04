This hilarious video shows exactly how 2018 NBA free agency went down for hard-core fans

NBA free agency can be an exciting time. It can be a stressful time. Every NBA fan just wants their favorite team to get better, but of course, not everybody gets that luxury.

With players like LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins changing locations and Kawhi Leonard still demanding a trade, it's led to a wave of emotions for everybody. Comedian Cameron Magruder recently put out a video that perfectly summarizes those emotions for every fanbase. It's a pretty funny watch, but make sure to stick around to the end to see his take on Cousins joining the Warriors.

NBA Fans During Free Agency 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6PIefbw9uL — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 4, 2018

Every joke in here is on point. The Lakers fan's exceptionalism, the Spurs fan's demanding more Kawhi Leonard news and the 76ers fan without a care in the world because he trusts the process. Also, a quick shout out to the Knicks fan coming in to ask if Mario Hezonja is any good.

Nothing is better summed up though than that feeling of dread that was felt across the NBA when Cousins signed with Golden State. All hope felt lost while Warriors fan crowed to the entire world that yes, he is going to continue watching the NBA and doesn't care if you no longer have interest in it.