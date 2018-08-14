2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Carmelo Anthony officially joins Rockets; list of quality players dwindling

The NBA offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks and free agency has followed suit. The transactions haven't completely stopped, however, as a major domino fell Monday when 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony officially joined the Houston Rockets on a one-year, $2.4 million deal.

Anthony was the biggest unsigned free agent left on the board, though he was only there a short while after an offseason merry-go-round that saw him go from the Thunder to the Hawks to the free agent market in warp speed.

Now we wait for Dwyane Wade, who said this week it's Heat or retirement for him next season. Jamal Crawford and Rodney Hood also remain available on the market as summer slowly gives way to fall.

Until those players find landing spots, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.