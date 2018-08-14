2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Carmelo Anthony officially joins Rockets; list of quality players dwindling
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
The NBA offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks and free agency has followed suit. The transactions haven't completely stopped, however, as a major domino fell Monday when 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony officially joined the Houston Rockets on a one-year, $2.4 million deal.
Anthony was the biggest unsigned free agent left on the board, though he was only there a short while after an offseason merry-go-round that saw him go from the Thunder to the Hawks to the free agent market in warp speed.
Now we wait for Dwyane Wade, who said this week it's Heat or retirement for him next season. Jamal Crawford and Rodney Hood also remain available on the market as summer slowly gives way to fall.
Until those players find landing spots, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Nikola Jokic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
|5
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|6
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
|7
|DeMarcus Cousins (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
|8
|DeAndre Jordan (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $22.9M deal
|9
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $76M deal
|10
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|11
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $52M deal
|12
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
|13
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|14
|Derrick Favors (27)
|F/C
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $36M deal
|15
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $2M deal
|16
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|17
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $40M deal
|18
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
|19
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
|20
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|21
|Carmelo Anthony (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|22
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|23
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $4.3M deal
|24
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
|25
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
|26
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.2M deal
|27
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $3.4M deal
|28
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|29
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|30
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|31
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|32
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|33
|Dante Exum (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
|34
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|35
|Greg Monroe (28)
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.2M deal
|36
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
|37
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $37.2M deal
|38
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|39
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|40
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|41
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $3.5M deal
|42
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|43
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|44
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
|45
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|46
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|47
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|48
|Shabazz Napier (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.8M deal
|49
|Dwight Howard (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|50
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year $20.5M deal
|51
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $10M deal
|52
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
|53
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|54
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|55
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|56
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|57
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|58
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|59
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|60
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
|61
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $5.6M deal
|62
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|63
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|64
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|65
|Channing Frye (0)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|66
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|67
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal with partial guarantee in 2018-19, and team option in 2019-20.
|68
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $8.5M deal
|69
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|70
|Isaiah Briscoe (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $6M deal with $500K guaranteed
|71
|Ian Clark (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $1.7M deal
|72
|Davis Bertans (25)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $14.5M deal
|73
|James Ennis III (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
|74
|Dante Cunningham (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
