2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Chris Paul, Paul George off the market; LeBron James still a free agent

All the info on the top names available this offseason

Free agency in the NBA is officially underway. After&nbsp;opting out of his contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, LeBron James joined the ranks of unrestricted free agents, but we still don't know where he's going yet. But we do have answers about Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
UFA
2 Kevin Durant (29) F

3 Paul George (28) FReportedly agreed to four-year deal.
4 Chris Paul (33) GReportedly agreed to four-year deal.
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) CReportedly agreed to one-year deal.
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) G
UFA
12 Trevor Ariza (33) F
UFA
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) GReportedly agreed to four-year deal.
20 Fred VanVleet (24) G
RFA
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
23 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
24 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
25 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
26 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
27 Rudy Gay (31) FReportedly agreed to one-year deal.
28 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
29 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
30 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
31 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
32 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
33 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
34 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
35 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
36 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
37 Ersan Ilyasova (31) FReportedly agreed to three-year deal.
38 Aron Baynes (31) C
UFA
39 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
40 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
41 Ed Davis (29) F
UFA
42 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
43 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
44 Jerami Grant (24) FReportedly agreed to three-year deal.
45 Marco Belinelli (32) G
UFA
46 Shabazz Napier (26) G
UFA
47 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
48 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
49 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
UFA
50 David West (37) F
UFA
51 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
52 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
UFA
53 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
54 Jamal Crawford (38) G
UFA
55 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
56 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
57 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
58 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
59 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
60 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
61 Doug McDermott (26) FReportedly agreed to three-year deal.
62 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
63 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
64 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
65 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
66 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
