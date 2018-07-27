2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Clint Capela off the board, but quality players still out there

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably as we approach the one-month mark, so it's time to take a look at who has signed where. Most of the big names are gone, but there are still a few players who are in limbo.

Now that Clint Capela and the Rockets have agreed to a new deal, there are just a few big names left unsigned. Solid players like Dwyane Wade, Greg Monroe and Rodney Hood are still out there. And Carmelo Anthony will join the list as well once he's bought out by the Hawks, though he's expected to join Houston.

Until those questions are answered, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.