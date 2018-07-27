2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Clint Capela off the board, but quality players still out there
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
NBA free agency has slowed down considerably as we approach the one-month mark, so it's time to take a look at who has signed where. Most of the big names are gone, but there are still a few players who are in limbo.
Now that Clint Capela and the Rockets have agreed to a new deal, there are just a few big names left unsigned. Solid players like Dwyane Wade, Greg Monroe and Rodney Hood are still out there. And Carmelo Anthony will join the list as well once he's bought out by the Hawks, though he's expected to join Houston.
Until those questions are answered, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Nikola Jokic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
|5
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|6
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
|7
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
|8
|DeAndre Jordan (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $22.9M deal
|9
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $76M deal
|10
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|11
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $52M deal
|12
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
|13
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|14
|Derrick Favors (27)
|F/C
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
|15
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
|16
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|17
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $40M deal
|18
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
|19
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
|20
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|21
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|22
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
|23
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
|24
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
|25
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.2M deal
|26
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $3.4M deal
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|28
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|29
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|31
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|32
|Dante Exum (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
|33
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|34
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|35
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
|36
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $37.2M deal
|37
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|38
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|39
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|40
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
|41
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|43
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
|44
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|45
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|46
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|47
|Shabazz Napier (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|48
|Dwight Howard (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|49
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year $20.5M deal
|50
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $10M deal
|51
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
|52
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|54
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|55
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|56
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|57
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|58
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|59
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
|60
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
|61
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|62
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|63
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|64
|Channing Frye (0)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|65
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|66
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|67
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $8.5M deal
|68
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|69
|Isaiah Briscoe (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|70
|Ian Clark (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|71
|Davis Bertans (25)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $14.5M deal
|72
|James Ennis III (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|73
|Dante Cunningham (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
