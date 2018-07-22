2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Clint Capela remains available and the pool of quality players is drying up

NBA free agency has entered its third week, so it's time to take a look at who has signed where. Most of the big names are gone, but there are still a few players who are in limbo.

Now that Marcus Smart and the Celtics have agreed to a new deal, there are just a few big names left unsigned. Restricted free agent Clint Capela leads that list by a wide margin, but there's also solid players like Dwyane Wade, Greg Monroe and Rodney Hood still out there. And Carmelo Anthony will join the list as well once he's bought out by the Hawks.

Until those questions are answered, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.