2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: DeMarcus Cousins joining Warriors; Julius Randle goes to Pelicans

All the big names are now off the top of the 2018 NBA free agency board, and two playersmade huge splashes by joining new teams. First it was LeBron James, who decided to take his talents to Los Angeles to join the Lakers. Then, in the biggest shock so far, DeMarcus Cousins elected to sign on with the world champion Warriors.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

