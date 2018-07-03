2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: DeMarcus Cousins joins forces with Warriors; Tyreke Evans to Pacers

The 2018 NBA free agency period is off to a blazing start. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins both made huge splashes by joining new teams. James decided it was time to go West as he chose the Lakers as his next team. Then, in the biggest shock so far, Cousins elected to sign on with the world champion Warriors on Monday night.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.