2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James, Chris Paul off the board, but valuable players available

All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason

Free agency is more than a week old and while things are slowing down, there are still some big names available. Let's look at what's happened so far.

LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins may both be off the board, but that doesn't mean NBA free agency is over. If anything it's just getting started, as players have officially begun signing their deals now that the moratorium period has ended. Of course, there are also players like Marcus Smart and Clint Capela who have yet to sign.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer. 

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
2 Kevin Durant (29) F Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
3 Paul George (28) F Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
4 Nikola Jokic (23) C Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
5 Chris Paul (33) G Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
6 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
7 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
8 DeAndre Jordan (29) C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $22.9M deal
9 Aaron Gordon (22) F Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $76M deal
10 Julius Randle (23) F Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
11 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
12 JJ Redick (34) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
13 Trevor Ariza (33) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
14 Derrick Favors (26) F/C Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
15 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
16 Tyreke Evans (28) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
17 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
18 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
19 Zach LaVine (23) G Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
20 Will Barton (27) G Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
21 Fred VanVleet (24) G Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
22 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
23 Avery Bradley (27) G Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
24 Rajon Rondo (32) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
25 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
26 Brook Lopez (30) C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $3.4M deal
27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
28 Rudy Gay (31) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
29 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
30 Joe Harris (26) G Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
31 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
32 Dante Exum (22) G Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
33 Elfrid Payton (24) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
34 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
35 Nerlens Noel (24) C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
36 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
37 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
38 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
39 Aron Baynes (31) C Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
40 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
41 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
42 Ed Davis (29) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
43 Jeff Green (31) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
44 Amir Johnson (31) C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
45 Jerami Grant (24) F Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
46 Marco Belinelli (32) G Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
47 Shabazz Napier (26) G
UFA
48 Dwight Howard (32) C Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
49 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
50 Tony Parker (36) G Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $10M deal
51 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
52 David West (37) F
UFA
53 Lance Stephenson (27) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
54 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
55 Jamal Crawford (38) G
UFA
56 Mario Hezonja (23) F Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
57 Zaza Pachulia (34) C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
58 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
59 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
60 Seth Curry (27) G Reportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
61 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
62 Doug McDermott (26) F Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
63 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
64 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
65 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
66 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
67 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
68 JaVale McGee (30) C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
69 Isaiah Briscoe (22) G
Reportedly agreed to deal
70 Ian Clark (27) G Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
