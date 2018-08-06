2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Greg Monroe joins Raptors; list of quality players dwindling

All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason

The NBA offseason finally feels like it's genuinely here, with free agent signings slowing to a crawl in recent weeks. The action hasn't stopped completely, however, with Greg Monroe recently agreeing to join the Toronto Raptors, who are gunning to take the Cleveland Cavaliers' spot as the top dog in the Eastern Conference.

Now that Monroe is off the board, there are just a few big names left unsigned. Solid players like Dwyane Wade, Rodney Hood and Jamal Crawford are still out there. And Carmelo Anthony recently joined the list after being bought out by the Hawks, though he's expected to join Houston.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) FAgreed to 4-year, $154M deal
2 Kevin Durant (29) FReportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
3 Paul George (28) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
4 Nikola Jokic (23) CReportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
5 Chris Paul (33) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
6 Clint Capela (24) CReportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
7 DeMarcus Cousins (27) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
8 DeAndre Jordan (30) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $22.9M deal
9 Aaron Gordon (22) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $76M deal
10 Julius Randle (23) FReportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
11 Marcus Smart (24) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $52M deal
12 JJ Redick (34) GReportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
13 Trevor Ariza (33) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
14 Derrick Favors (27) F/CReportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
15 Isaiah Thomas (29) GReportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
16 Tyreke Evans (28) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
17 Jabari Parker (23) FReportedly agreed to 2-year, $40M deal
18 Jusuf Nurkic (23) CReportedly agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
19 Zach LaVine (23) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
20 Will Barton (27) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
21 Carmelo Anthony (34) F

22 Fred VanVleet (24) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
23 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) FReportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
24 Avery Bradley (27) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
25 Rajon Rondo (32) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
26 Wayne Ellington (30) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.2M deal
27 Brook Lopez (30) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $3.4M deal
28 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
29 Rudy Gay (31) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
30 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
31 Joe Harris (26) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
32 Montrezl Harrell (24) FReportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
33 Dante Exum (23) GReportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
34 Elfrid Payton (24) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
35 Greg Monroe (28)
Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.2M deal
36 Nerlens Noel (24) CReportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
37 Kyle Anderson (24) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $37.2M deal
38 Dirk Nowitzki (40) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
39 Ersan Ilyasova (31) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
40 Aron Baynes (31) CReportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
41 Michael Beasley (29) FReportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
42 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
43 Ed Davis (29) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
44 Jeff Green (31) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
45 Amir Johnson (31) CReportedly agreed to 1-year deal
46 Jerami Grant (24) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
47 Marco Belinelli (32) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
48 Shabazz Napier (27) GReportedly agreed to 2-year deal
49 Dwight Howard (32) CReportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
50 Nemanja Bjelica (30) FReportedly agreed to 3-year $20.5M deal
51 Tony Parker (36) GReportedly agreed to a 2-year, $10M deal
52 Kyle O'Quinn (28) CReportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
53 David West (37) F
UFA
54 Lance Stephenson (27) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
55 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
56 Jamal Crawford (38) G
UFA
57 Mario Hezonja (23) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
58 Zaza Pachulia (34) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
59 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
60 Yogi Ferrell (25) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
61 Seth Curry (27) GReportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
62 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
63 Doug McDermott (26) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
64 Vince Carter (41) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
65 Channing Frye (0) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
66 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
67 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
68 Alex Len (25) CReportedly agreed to 2-year, $8.5M deal
69 JaVale McGee (30) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
70 Isaiah Briscoe (22) G
Reportedly agreed to deal
71 Ian Clark (27) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
72 Davis Bertans (25) FReportedly agreed to 2-year, $14.5M deal
73 James Ennis III (28) FReportedly agreed to 2-year deal
74 Dante Cunningham (31) FReportedly agreed to 1-year deal
