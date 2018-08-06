2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Greg Monroe joins Raptors; list of quality players dwindling

The NBA offseason finally feels like it's genuinely here, with free agent signings slowing to a crawl in recent weeks. The action hasn't stopped completely, however, with Greg Monroe recently agreeing to join the Toronto Raptors, who are gunning to take the Cleveland Cavaliers' spot as the top dog in the Eastern Conference.

Now that Monroe is off the board, there are just a few big names left unsigned. Solid players like Dwyane Wade, Rodney Hood and Jamal Crawford are still out there. And Carmelo Anthony recently joined the list after being bought out by the Hawks, though he's expected to join Houston.

