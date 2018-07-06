2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron, Cousins are locked in, but plenty of quality players remain
All the info on the top names still available this offseason
LeBron James is off the board. So is DeMarcus Cousins. But that doesn't mean that NBA free agency is over. Quite the contrary, this free agency period is just starting to get interesting, as players can officially sign their deals starting on Friday when the moratorium period officially ends.
Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer.
Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Nikola Jokic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
|5
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|6
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|7
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
|8
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $24.1M deal
|9
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $84M deal
|10
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|11
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|12
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
|13
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|14
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
|15
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|17
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|18
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|19
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|20
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|21
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|22
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|23
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
|24
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
|25
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|26
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|28
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|29
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|31
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|32
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
|33
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|34
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|35
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
|36
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|38
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|39
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|40
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|41
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|43
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
|44
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|45
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|46
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|47
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|UFA
|48
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|49
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|50
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
|51
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|52
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|53
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|54
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|55
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|56
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|57
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|58
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|59
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
|60
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|61
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|62
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|65
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|66
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
|67
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|68
|Isaiah Briscoe (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to deal
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5 questions on Sixers, Lakers, Wizards
Also: What's up in Washington? Where will Kevin Love go? How will the little cap space left...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Ayton got 'star-struck' meeting Taurasi
The Suns rookie looks up to Taurasi, who's a future Hall of Famer and WNBA legend
-
Best free agents still available
A bunch of deals have been agreed to, but guys like Clint Capela, Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas...
-
Report: Kyrie didn't want LeBron on Cavs
Irving eventually forced his way out of Cleveland following the 2016-17 season
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason