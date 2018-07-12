2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul off the market, but quality players available
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
Free agency has been pretty busy even with everything slowing down lately. Luckily this tracker will be able to keep you up to date with everything that has happened so far. Here's a few of the bigger deals that have already gone down.
LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins may both be off the board, but that doesn't mean NBA free agency is over. If anything it's just getting started, as players have officially begun signing their deals now that the moratorium period has ended. Of course, there are also players like Marcus Smart and Clint Capela who have yet to sign.
Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer.
Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Nikola Jokic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
|5
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|6
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|7
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
|8
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $22.9M deal
|9
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $76M deal
|10
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|11
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|12
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
|13
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|14
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
|15
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|17
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|18
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
|19
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
|20
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|21
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|22
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
|23
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
|24
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
|25
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|26
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $3.4M deal
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|28
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|29
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|31
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|32
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
|33
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|34
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|35
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
|36
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|38
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|39
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|40
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|41
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|43
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
|44
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|45
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|46
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|47
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|UFA
|48
|Dwight Howard (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|49
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|50
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $10M deal
|51
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
|52
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|54
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|55
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|56
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|57
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
|58
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|59
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|60
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
|61
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|62
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|63
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|65
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|66
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|67
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
|68
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|69
|Isaiah Briscoe (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|70
|Ian Clark (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|71
|Davis Bertans (25)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $14.5M deal
|72
|James Ennis III (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
