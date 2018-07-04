2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins decisions rattle hoops world

Thanks to LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins, the 2018 NBA free agency period has gotten off to an incredible start. James going to Los Angeles was a surprise, but in many ways it feels like a good fit. Cousins going to Golden State however shocked everybody. Can anyone stop the dominant Warriors?

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.