2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James is a free agent, every free agency move, best available players
All the info on the top names available this offseason
LeBron James made his decision Friday. He's opting out of his contract with Cleveland. James will join free agency, but he's not alone. Top players like Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant will also choose the next stage of their careers in the coming days. Free agency begins at midnight on Sunday, and we're all in for quite a ride.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|PO
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|UFA
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|UFA
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|UFA
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|PO
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (32)
|F
|UFA
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|UFA
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|RFA
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|23
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|26
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|UFA
|27
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|PO
|28
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|29
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|UFA
|30
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|31
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|32
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|RFA
|33
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|34
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|35
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|36
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|TO
|37
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|UFA
|38
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|UFA
|39
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|40
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|41
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|UFA
|42
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|43
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|44
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|UFA
|45
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|UFA
|46
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|RFA
|47
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|48
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|49
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|PO
|50
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|51
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|TO
|52
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|PO
|53
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|54
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|PO
|55
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|UFA
|56
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|57
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|58
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|59
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|60
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|61
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|UFA
|62
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|65
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|66
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
