2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James joins Lakers; Durant, George, Paul also off the market
All the info on the top names available this offseason
Well, it happened. LeBron James made his latest decision, and he will sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. It's the second time James has left Cleveland, although this time was a bit more expected. Now the focus turns to which players James will be able to bring to Los Angeles with him.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $24.1M deal
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $84M deal
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|23
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|26
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $21M deal
|27
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|28
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|29
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|30
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|31
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|32
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|33
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|34
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|35
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|36
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|37
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|38
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|39
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|40
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|41
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|42
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|43
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|44
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|45
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|46
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|UFA
|47
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|48
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|49
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|UFA
|50
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|51
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|52
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|54
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|55
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|56
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|57
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|58
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|59
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|60
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|61
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|62
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|64
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|65
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
|66
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
