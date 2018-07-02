2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James to join Lakers; Durant, George, Paul also off the market

Well, it happened. LeBron James made his latest decision, and he will sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. It's the second time James has left Cleveland, although this time was a bit more expected. Now the focus turns to which players James will be able to bring to Los Angeles with him.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.