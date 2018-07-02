2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James to sign with Lakers; JJ Redick returning to 76ers

The next decision for LeBron James didn't take long. The superstar's agency announced on Sunday that he'll be joining the Los Angeles Lakers next season on a four-year contract. Which means that now, the James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul dominos have all fallen. There are still plenty of free agents left, and as loaded as this class has been, it's far from top-heavy.

Indeed, beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.