2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James to sign with Lakers; JJ Redick returning to 76ers

All the info on the top names available this offseason

The next decision for LeBron James didn't take long. The superstar's agency announced on Sunday that he'll be joining the Los Angeles Lakers next season on a four-year contract. Which means that now, the James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul dominos have all fallen. There are still plenty of free agents left, and as loaded as this class has been, it's far from top-heavy.

Indeed, beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) FAgreed to 4-year, $154M deal
2 Kevin Durant (29) FReportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
3 Paul George (28) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
4 Chris Paul (33) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $24.1M deal
8 Aaron Gordon (22) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $84M deal
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) GReportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
12 Trevor Ariza (33) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/CReportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
20 Fred VanVleet (24) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
23 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
24 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
25 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
26 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $21M deal
27 Rudy Gay (31) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
28 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
29 Joe Harris (26) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
30 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
31 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
32 Elfrid Payton (24) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
33 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
34 Nerlens Noel (24) CReportedly agreed to a 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
35 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
36 Dirk Nowitzki (40) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
37 Ersan Ilyasova (31) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
38 Aron Baynes (31) CReportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
39 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
40 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
41 Ed Davis (29) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
42 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
43 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
44 Jerami Grant (24) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
45 Marco Belinelli (32) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
46 Shabazz Napier (26) G
UFA
47 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
UFA
48 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
49 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
UFA
50 David West (37) F
UFA
51 Lance Stephenson (27) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
52 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
53 Jamal Crawford (38) G
UFA
54 Mario Hezonja (23) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
55 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
56 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
57 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
58 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
59 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
60 Doug McDermott (26) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
61 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
62 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
63 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
64 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
65 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
66 JaVale McGee (30) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
