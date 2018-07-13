2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron, Paul George headline big names off the market, but quality players still remain

All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason

The really big names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul may be off the board, but that doesn't mean free agency is over. However, things have slowed down quite a bit as we near the two-week mark. Still, there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to, as players like Marcus Smart and Clint Capela have yet to sign.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer. 

Now that free agency is in full swing, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) FAgreed to 4-year, $154M deal
2 Kevin Durant (29) FReportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
3 Paul George (28) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
4 Nikola Jokic (23) CReportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
5 Chris Paul (33) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
6 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
7 DeMarcus Cousins (27) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
8 DeAndre Jordan (29) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $22.9M deal
9 Aaron Gordon (22) FReportedly agreed to 4-year, $76M deal
10 Julius Randle (23) FReportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
11 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
12 JJ Redick (34) GReportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
13 Trevor Ariza (33) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
14 Derrick Favors (26) F/CReportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
15 Isaiah Thomas (29) GReportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
16 Tyreke Evans (28) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
17 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
18 Jusuf Nurkic (23) CReportedly agreed to 4-year, $48M deal
19 Zach LaVine (23) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
20 Will Barton (27) GReportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
21 Fred VanVleet (24) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
22 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) FReportedly agreed to a 1-year deal
23 Avery Bradley (27) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
24 Rajon Rondo (32) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
25 Wayne Ellington (30) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.2M deal
26 Brook Lopez (30) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $3.4M deal
27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
28 Rudy Gay (31) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
29 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
30 Joe Harris (26) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
31 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
32 Dante Exum (23) GReportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
33 Elfrid Payton (24) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
34 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
35 Nerlens Noel (24) CReportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
36 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
37 Dirk Nowitzki (40) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
38 Ersan Ilyasova (31) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
39 Aron Baynes (31) CReportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
40 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
41 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
42 Ed Davis (29) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
43 Jeff Green (31) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
44 Amir Johnson (31) CReportedly agreed to 1-year deal
45 Jerami Grant (24) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
46 Marco Belinelli (32) GReportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
47 Shabazz Napier (26) G
UFA
48 Dwight Howard (32) CReportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
49 Nemanja Bjelica (30) FReportedly agreed to 1-year deal
50 Tony Parker (36) GReportedly agreed to a 2-year, $10M deal
51 Kyle O'Quinn (28) CReportedly agreed to a 1-year, $5.4M deal
52 David West (37) F
UFA
53 Lance Stephenson (27) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
54 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
55 Jamal Crawford (38) G
UFA
56 Mario Hezonja (23) FReportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
57 Zaza Pachulia (34) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.4M deal
58 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
59 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
60 Seth Curry (27) GReportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
61 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
62 Doug McDermott (26) FReportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
63 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
64 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
65 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
66 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
67 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
68 JaVale McGee (30) CReportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
69 Isaiah Briscoe (22) G
Reportedly agreed to deal
70 Ian Clark (27) GReportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
71 Davis Bertans (25) FReportedly agreed to 2-year, $14.5M deal
72 James Ennis III (28) FReportedly agreed to 2-year deal
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES