2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron, Paul George headline big names off the market, but quality players still remain

The really big names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul may be off the board, but that doesn't mean free agency is over. However, things have slowed down quite a bit as we near the two-week mark. Still, there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to, as players like Marcus Smart and Clint Capela have yet to sign.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency is in full swing, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.