2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Paul George, LeBron James no longer available, but plenty of quality players left

Yes, free agency has slowed down but it's far from over. Paul George, LeBron James, and DeMarcus Cousins are off the board but there are still top names available. Guys like Clint Capela and Marcus Smart are still waiting on their own deals.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency is in full swing, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.