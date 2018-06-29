2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move, best available players

All the info on the top names available this offseason

LeBron James has the eyes of every NBA fan watching him, as he prepares to make his decision about his next destination. Along with James, top players like Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant will also choose the next stage of their careers in the coming days. Free agency begins at midnight on Sunday, and we're all in for quite a ride. 

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
PO
2 Kevin Durant (29) F
UFA
3 Paul George (28) F
UFA
4 Chris Paul (33) G
UFA
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) C
PO
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) G
UFA
12 Trevor Ariza (32) F
UFA
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) G
UFA
20 Fred VanVleet (24) G
RFA
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
23 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
24 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
25 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
26 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
27 Rudy Gay (31) F
PO
28 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
29 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
30 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
31 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
32 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
33 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
34 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
35 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
36 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
37 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F
UFA
38 Aron Baynes (31) C
UFA
39 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
40 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
41 Ed Davis (29) F
UFA
42 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
43 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
44 Jerami Grant (24) F
UFA
45 Marco Belinelli (32) G
UFA
46 Shabazz Napier (26) G
RFA
47 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
48 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
49 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
PO
50 David West (37) F
UFA
51 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
52 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
PO
53 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
54 Jamal Crawford (38) G
PO
55 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
56 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
57 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
58 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
59 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
60 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
61 Doug McDermott (26) F
UFA
62 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
63 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
64 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
65 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
66 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
