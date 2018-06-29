2018 NBA Free Agency: What LeBron James opting out means for the Lakers, Cavs, Rockets and Sixers
The first domino has fallen, and it pretty much rules out at least one LeBron suitor
The first real domino of the 2018 NBA free agency period -- which doesn't officially open until midnight Sunday -- fell on Friday when LeBron James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It feels like an earthquake because it involves James, but it's really just a little tremor.
It was nothing too unexpected, in other words, with the biggest implication being that the Rockets are basically eliminated from contention for reasons we'll get to in a second. With that in mind, here is what James' opt-out means for the four teams believed to have a real shot at landing him.
|
As stated above, you can pretty much cross Houston off the list now, as given their cap situation the only feasible way to land James was for him to opt in with the Cavs before facilitating a trade to Houston. This way his salary would'be gone on the Cavs' books, because remember, you can go over the cap to re-sign your own player. From there the Rockets, who are well over the cap themselves, could've engineered a deal by matching James' money with a package of players centered on P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon and a handful of spare parts to make the money work.
That's all out the window now.
In theory, the Rockets could still engineer a true sign and trade if James were to re-sign with Cleveland as a free agent, but that is a much more complicated endeavor that would likely require Houston to renounce restricted agents Clint Capela and Trevor Ariva to get below the tax apron, an additional requirement for a true, free-agent sign and trade -- rather than an opt-in and trade -- to go through.
If that sounds like a bunch of lawyer talk, it is. Going over the CBA rules driving all these transactions feels like you're setting up the Rockefeller family trust. Just know this: The whole point of getting James to Houston was to add him to a team that won 65 games and was one win from making the NBA Finals, not to add him at the expense of two core pieces that would somewhat cancel out the value of getting him in the first place. Now that James has opted out, you can pretty much forget the Rockets, who, as an aside, should now be seen as a virtual lock to match any offer Capela gets on the open market as their whole attention shifts to bringing back last year's team as close to fully intact as possible.
|
James opting out is good news for the Lakers from the standpoint that it's not bad news (which is what his opting in with the Cavs would've been, because that would've likely ben a sign he was facilitating a sign-and-trade, as mentioned above, probably to the Rockets). That said, this hardly cinches James ultimately signing with Los Angeles. This basically just keeps the Lakers in play as the slight favorite to land him, as they've been for some time now.
What this really does is further crank up the urgency on getting a trade for Kawhi Leonard done. A very reasonable scenario is still out there where Paul George returns to Oklahoma City and the Spurs send Kawhi elsewhere, perhaps to the Sixers or the Celtics, and suddenly James is faced with being the only star on the Lakers, at which point height well return to the Cavs for one year and just do this whole thing again next summer.
The pressure is on the Lakers big-time here. Their whole plan over the last few years was to create the cap space necessary to make a run at two max free agents starting this summer. They did that. And now James has opted out. And suddenly Kawhi has become available. Everything is falling into place, which will only make it more disappointing if none of it happens. With this opt-out, James has basically said to the Lakers: "I'm here for you. Make me an offer I can't refuse."
That offer would be the chance to play with at least a second star, if not a third.
The Lakers are working feverishly as we speak to make that happen.
|
James opting out is also good news for the Cavs. It keeps them in play as, in my estimation, the firm backup plan if the Lakers and maybe the Sixers potentially fall through. had James opted in, he likely would've been doing so to facilitate a trade. The longer this goes on without any big names heading to the Lakers to further entice James, the greater the chance that he simply returns to the Cavs for another year, probably on a one-year deal with a one-year player option, which would set him up to do this all over again next summer when more teams will have cap space available.
I don't think the Cavs gained any significant ground with Friday's development.
But they didn't necessarily lose any, either.
|
This is the wild card. The Sixers didn't need James to opt in like the Rockets did, because they can pretty reasonably create the cap space to just sign him outright by getting off Jerryd Bayless' contract, perhaps by packaging him up Robert Covington or this year's first-round pick Zhaire Smith, or maybe even Markelle Fultz.
Where this really gets interesting is Philly has a very attractive package to offer for Leonard, with reports out there that the Spurs could be interested in a deal involving Dario Saric and Robert Covington. San Antonio would clearly prefer to trade Kawhi to the East, even if they've predictably backed off their stance of ruling out a trade with a team from the Western Conference, and if he were to end up in Philly, if the Sixers could live with the risk of him being a potential one-year rental, suddenly James joining Philly would become his only real chance to play on a super team next year.
Imagine the possibilities of a lineup including James, Kawhi, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Yes, James would have to play off the ball more as Simmons is not equipped at all to do so with his inability to shoot outside 10 feet, but from every other perspective, this is a juggernaut. Defensive versatility. Playmaking everywhere. This would be an incredible team. Keep an eye on this.
-
