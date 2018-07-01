2018 NBA Free Agency: Where the LeBron James sweepstakes stands with Paul George returning to Thunder

For all intents and purposes, you can cross Houston off the list, as given its cap situation the only feasible way to land James was for him to opt in with the Cavs before facilitating a trade to Houston. This way his salary would've gone on the Cavs' books, because remember, you can go over the cap to re-sign your own player. From there, the Rockets, who are well over the cap themselves, could've engineered a deal by matching James' money with a package of players centered on P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon and a handful of spare parts to make the money work. Obviously you can forget that now. In theory, the Rockets could still engineer a true sign and trade if James were to re-sign with Cleveland as a free agent, but that is a much more complicated endeavor that would likely require Houston to renounce restricted free agent Clint Capela, after already having lost Trevor Ariza to the Suns, to get below the tax apron, an additional requirement for a true, free-agent sign and trade -- rather than an opt-in and trade -- to go through. If that sounds like a bunch of lawyer talk, it is. Going over the CBA rules driving all these transactions feels like you're setting up the Rockefeller family trust. Just know this: The whole point of getting James to Houston was to add him to a team that won 65 games and was one win from making the NBA Finals, not to add him at the expense of two core pieces that would somewhat cancel out the value of getting him in the first place. Now that James has opted out, you can pretty much forget the Rockets, who, as an aside, should now be seen as a virtual lock to match any offer Capela gets on the open market as their whole attention shifts to bringing back last year's team as close to fully intact as possible.