2018 NBA free agency: Wolves plan to give Jimmy Butler max extension worth $110M over four years, per report
The Timberwolves are trying to lock in Jimmy Butler
The Timberwolves have decided that they want Jimmy Butler to be a part of their future. Butler had a great season for Minnesota last year and helped lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in over a decade. When someone breaks a streak like that they usually get rewarded for it.
Minnesota can't offer it yet, but according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Wolves are planning on extending Butler a max contract extension that could be worth $110 million over four years. That's plenty of time for the young players on the Wolves roster to grow with Butler next to them.
Butler more than earned this contract with Minnesota. The Wolves weren't the most consistent team ever, but they played at their best when Butler took over games as the No. 1 option. Not only that but when he was injured late in the season it sent Minnesota into a tailspin that almost saw the Wolves fall out of the playoffs. That shows how important Butler was to their success.
However, while extending Butler is good, Minnesota needs to avoid getting stagnant. The Wolves have some awesome young players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Those two next to Butler should be a powerful trio that can compete, but they need the proper role players around them to help the team, as a whole, succeed. That's something Minnesota has struggled to do so far.
