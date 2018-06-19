2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Following LeBron James, all free agency moves and best available players

All the info on the top names available this offseason

We're closing in on the 2018 NBA Draft, which means free agency is just around the corner. Kawhi Leonard's reported trade request has re-energized the offseason free agency speculation surrounding LeBron James and Paul George to the Lakers, and these rumors are just the tip of the iceberg for what should be one wild and interesting offseason.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
PO
2 Kevin Durant (29) F
UFA
3 Paul George (28) F
PO
4 Chris Paul (33) G
UFA
5 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
6 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) C
PO
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
11 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
12 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
13 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
14 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
15 Trevor Ariza (32) F
UFA
16 Enes Kanter (26) C
PO
17 Will Barton (27) G
UFA
18 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
19 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
20 JJ Redick (33) G
UFA
21 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
22 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
23 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
24 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
25 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
26 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
28 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
29 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
30 Austin Rivers (25) G
PO
31 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
32 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
33 Thaddeus Young (29) F
PO
34 Fred VanVleet (24) G
RFA
35 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
36 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
37 Rudy Gay (31) F
PO
38 Wilson Chandler (31) F
PO
39 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F
UFA
40 Milos Teodosic (31) G
PO
41 Shabazz Napier (26) G
RFA
42 Marco Belinelli (32) G
UFA
43 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
44 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
45 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
46 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
PO
47 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
48 David West (37) F
UFA
49 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
50 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
51 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
PO
52 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
53 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
54 Aron Baynes (31) C
UFA
55 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
56 Jamal Crawford (38) G
PO
57 Ed Davis (29) F
UFA
58 Danny Green (30) G
PO
59 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
60 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
61 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
62 Joe Johnson (36) F
UFA
63 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
64 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
65 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
66 Doug McDermott (26) F
RFA
67 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
68 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
69 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
70 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
71 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
72 Jerami Grant (24) F
UFA
