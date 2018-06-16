2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Following LeBron James, all free agency moves and best players available

The NBA season is over, but you should know by now that the madness never stops in this league. Kawhi Leonard's reported trade request has re-energized the offseason free agency speculation surrounding LeBron James and Paul George, and they're just the tip of the iceberg.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.