2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Following LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players

Now that the 2018 NBA Draft is a thing of the past, it's time to turn our full attention to what could be one of the most exciting offseasons in recent memory. Huge names like LeBron James, Paul George and Chris Paul will likely hit the free agent market, making it a make-or-break summer for a number of franchises.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.