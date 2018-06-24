2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Following LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players

All the info on the top names available this offseason

Now that the 2018 NBA Draft is a thing of the past, it's time to turn our full attention to what could be one of the most exciting offseasons in recent memory. Huge names like LeBron James, Paul George and Chris Paul will likely hit the free agent market, making it a make-or-break summer for a number of franchises.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
PO
2 Kevin Durant (29) F
UFA
3 Paul George (28) F
PO
4 Chris Paul (33) G
UFA
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) C
PO
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) G
UFA
12 Trevor Ariza (32) F
UFA
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) G
UFA
20 Fred VanVleet (24) G
RFA
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Thaddeus Young (30) F
PO
23 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
24 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
25 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
26 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
28 Rudy Gay (31) F
PO
29 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
30 Enes Kanter (26) C
PO
31 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
32 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
33 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
34 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
35 Danny Green (31) G
PO
36 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
37 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
38 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
39 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
40 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F
UFA
41 Aron Baynes (31) C
UFA
42 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
43 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
44 Ed Davis (29) F
UFA
45 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
46 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
47 Jerami Grant (24) F
UFA
48 Marco Belinelli (32) G
UFA
49 Shabazz Napier (26) G
RFA
50 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
51 Milos Teodosic (31) G
PO
52 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
53 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
PO
54 David West (37) F
UFA
55 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
56 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
PO
57 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
58 Jamal Crawford (38) G
PO
59 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
60 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
61 Joe Johnson (36) F
UFA
62 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
63 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
64 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
65 Doug McDermott (26) F
RFA
66 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
67 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
68 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
69 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
70 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES