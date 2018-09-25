2018 NBA media day: The funniest, weirdest and best photos from around the league
Some goofy stuff was going on during Monday's media day
Media day has come and gone, which means A) it's time for training camp to begin, and B) thanks to awkward photoshoots all over the country, a significant number of new, often silly photos featuring NBA players are at our fingertips. The following is a selection of the goofier ones.
Robin Lopez remains a mascot magnet:
Why is Udonis Haslem all the way up there?
Marc Gasol, please turn it down a notch.
Chris Paul seems extremely comfortable:
There are a bunch of shots of the "Five Star" lineup, and this is my favorite because Klay Thompson appears to be posting up DeMarcus Cousins for some reason and Cousins looks annoyed by it:
Nikola Jokic needs no introduction:
Kyrie Irving has had enough:
Pau Gasol loves life and doesn't think any of this is ridiculous at all:
LeBron James chills with his two phones:
Why do they make coaches do this stuff?
Mavericks media day was Friday, but Dirk Nowitzki had so much fun that I had to include him. Here is the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer's selfie:
And we'll end where we began, with Robin Lopez: he has a new look.
