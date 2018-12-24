2018 NBA Naughty or Nice list: Which players get lumps of coal in this year's stocking?

The holiday season is upon us, and in the NBA that means gearing up for a full slate of Christmas Day games. The slate is sure to be action-packed and a welcome distraction from your uncle's political hot takes, but we have some business to take care of before the games begin.

It's time for NBA Santa (imagine Adam Silver with a long, white beard ... actually, that's kind of terrifying) to compile his "naughty or nice" list for the season so far. There have been plenty of headline-grabbing occurrences this season, both good and bad, so it's time to separate them and see who gets the good presents, and who gets socks and underwear.

Here's this season's NBA Naughty or Nice list.

Nice: Russell Westbrook

Long criticized for his stat-hunting hijacking of the Thunder offense, Westbrook has appeared to have taken a positive step this season by relinquishing some offensive control to sudden MVP candidate Paul George, and it's nearly led the Thunder to the top of the Western Conference. It's only fair, since he helped convince George to stay in OKC, but Westbrook's usage rate has dropped from 32.5 last season to 29.3 this season, while George's has gone from 24.7 to 27.9. This also manifests itself in the fourth quarter, where Westbrook's usage has dropped from 35.5 to 32.2, while George's has risen from 23.2 to 27.5. Tis better to give than to receive, and it appears Westbrook is learning that giving doesn't always have to come in the form of assists.

Gift: A sweater that doesn't have holes in it

Naughty: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant

Green and Durant are the two cousins who ruin the holiday dinner by taking good-natured family ribbing one step too far. Green reportedly crossed the line by bringing up Durant's impending free agency in the argument following "Pass Me The Ball-Gate" (there's probably a better name for that), earning Green a suspension and Durant some hurt feelings. Who knows whether the damage is reparable, but it's the last thing the Warriors needed in their hunt for a three-peat.

Gift: Lumps of coal

Nice: James Jones

We can't be SURE that Jones, the Suns' general manager, bought out Tyson Chandler as a favor to his good friend LeBron James, but if it is true, what a magnanimous gesture on Jones' part. Once Chandler cleared waivers, the Lakers swooped up the veteran big man, and their defense has improved considerably ever since. The Suns could have tried to acquire an asset from the Lakers in a trade or waited until after the trade deadline, but nah, he wanted to help out his buddy.

Gift: A point guard his fans have actually heard of

Naughty: Jimmy Butler

Santa doesn't need to check his list twice with this one. Butler held a franchise hostage, hurled insults at teammates, cussed out the general manager and introduced the term "general soreness" into our vocabularies. He may have gotten what he wanted, ending up on the Philadelphia 76ers, but that's all he'll get this holiday season.

Gift: Flaming paper bag on the front doorstep

Nice: Luka Doncic

Not only is Luka Doncic looking like a future MVP candidate, he's also apparently been studying medicine in his free time. After crashing into a young fan sitting courtside, Doncic soothed the youngster with head-rubs while seemingly asking for his symptoms. What bedside manner!

The best part is, Luka is like five years older than that kid.

Gift: A fake ID so he can swig some "grown-up" egg nog

Naughty: Steven Adams

Not sure exactly what Adams was going for here, but it looks like pretty much the most dangerous thing you can do while trying to rebound a free throw. Assuming a sumo stance, then cannonballing back and forth between two players' knees will get you on the naughty list real quick.

Steven Adams has moved past boxing out and straight to the “just wreck fools” strategy ... respect ... pic.twitter.com/Bp0XjgaB39 — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) December 6, 2018

Gift: Looks like he got his present early, compliments of Karl-Anthony Towns

Steven Adams might just need to invest in a cup at this point... pic.twitter.com/Q13paOimxV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2018

Rondo denies spitting in Paul's face, but whatever happened between the two in the first meeting of the season between the Rockets and Lakers ... it definitely wasn't nice. Perhaps the most shocking part of the fight was when normally mild-mannered Brandon Ingram came flying in like a house of fire, earning himself a four-game suspension in the process.

Gifts: Three rounds in the octagon with a pro MMA fighter of NBA commissioner Adam Silver's choosing