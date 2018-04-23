2018 NBA Playoff scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game

There are plenty of incredible first-round series taking place right now in the NBA playoffs, and things got much more interesting on Sunday. The Bucks, Cavs and Wizards were all able to even up their series at 2-2, while the Spurs avoided a sweep by beating the Golden State Warriors at home to force a Game 5.

Coming up Monday: The Timberwolves and Thunder will try to avoid falling down 3-1 in their respective series.  

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

New Orleans wins series 4-0

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-1.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
