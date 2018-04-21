2018 NBA Playoff scores, schedule, bracket, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

The 2018 NBA playoffs have been awesome so far, and they're really just getting started. One series can end on Saturday, however, if the Pelicans can beat the Blazers for a fourth straight game. Other than that series and the Warriors-Spurs series, however, it looks like the rest will be down to the wire.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101

Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108

Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame



Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)



