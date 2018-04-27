2018 NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, bracket, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single game

The two best words in professional sports: Game 7. We've got at least one in the NBA playoffs, with the Bucks sending the series back to Boston for a winner-take-all battle. We could also have three more if the Wizards, Pacers and Thunder can all come up with big wins on Friday.

Standing in their way will be the Raptors, Cavaliers and Jazz, who will try to close out their respective series.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

