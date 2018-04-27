2018 NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, schedule, bracket, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

The two best words in professional sports: Game 7. We've got at least one in the NBA playoffs, with the Bucks sending the series back to Boston for a winner-take-all battle. We could also have three more if the Wizards, Pacers and Thunder can all come up with big wins on Friday.

Standing in their way will be the Raptors, Cavaliers and Jazz, who will try to close out their respective series.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oakland: TBA

Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA

Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket