2018 NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs. Celtics live score, Game 1 updates, highlights, bracket
We've got all the news, scores and highlights from Monday night's playoff action
The second round of the NBA playoffs is off and running. The Western Conference got a head start over the weekend, but now it's the Eastern Conference's turn. Only one game is featured this Monday, but it's going to be a great one. The 76ers travel to Boston to take on the Celtics in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.
This promises to be an exciting matchup. Many consider the Celtics and 76ers as future contenders in the East and this series could be the start of a long, awesome rivalry.
Check below for all the news, highlights and results from Monday's NBA action.
NBA playoff scores for Monday, April 30
Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT (GameTracker)
Game 1: 76ers vs. Celtics
Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday. He's a strong defensive presence for Boston and someone the Celtics will need if they're going to hang with the 76ers.
