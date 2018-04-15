2018 NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs. Heat Game 1 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The young Philadelphia 76ers sure didn't look the part in Game 1 vs. the Miami Heat. They took their homecourt advantage in stride as the East's No. 3 seed and made clear to the No. 6 Heat that there won't be anything setting back this hot team.

This is going to be an interesting style difference. The 76ers are a fast defensive-minded team, while the Heat are a more grind-it-out-style team. And the 76ers are leaning on only a couple veterans with postseason experience, while the Heat are almost entirely postseason-tested. This series could be decided by whoever can control the pace on the floor, and, of course, Joel Embiid's status will also be a major factor.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the East's most exciting matchups:

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

How to watch Game 2

Date: Monday, April 16



Monday, April 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com/WatchTNT or the WatchTNT app

Playoff series schedule:



Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut



Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)



Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: The 76ers are making their first playoff appearance since 2011-12; The Heat are making their first appearance since 2015-16

Injury report: Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss at least Game 1 with an orbital fracture in his eye. Josh Richardson left the Heat's loss Monday to the Thunder with a knee injury, but he played 35 minutes against the Raptors on Wednesday. Heat guard Dion Waiters is out for the season.

76ers projected starting lineup: G Ben Simmons; G JJ Redick; F Dario Saric; F Robert Covington; C Amir Johnson

Heat projected starting lineup: G Goran Dragic; G Tyler Johnson; F Josh Richardson; F James Johnson; C Hassan Whiteside

76ers win if ...

If the 76ers can carry their momentum from the regular season into the playoffs, then they're going to be a dangerous team in the playoffs. They finished the regular season on a 16 game win streak. Embiid, if healthy, and Simmons are one of the NBA's most dynamic duos. They have the third-best defense and fourth-best net rating in the NBA. They're an easy favorite.

Heat win if ...

The Heat haven't always been consistent, but their depth gives them a lot of versatility. Miami can gain an advantage if they control the pace, forcing Philadelphia to play slow, and use their bench as an advantage. A lot of teams shorten up their rotation in the playoffs. The Heat don't have to do that. They can adjust to whatever Philadelphia is running and counter that.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the 76ers have a 14.3 percent chance to win the conference and a 3.8 percent chance to win it all. The Heat, on the other hand, have 1.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 0.5 percent chance to win the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket