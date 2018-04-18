2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: As each postseason series hits Game 2, here's the path to the Finals
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The first four days of the NBA playoffs are behind us, and there was plenty of drama to go around. If it wasn't the Cavs getting blown out at home by the Pacers, it was the Pelicans stealing two games at Portland. And then there was the Dwyane Wade turning back the clock against the Sixers. After the first couple of game of every series, we still don't know who's going to advance.
The matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
