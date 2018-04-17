2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: As each series hits Game 2, here's the path to the Finals
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all this postseason
The first weekend of the NBA playoffs is behind us, and there was plenty of drama to go around. If it wasn't the Warriors looking like their old selves against the Spurs, it was the Cavs getting blown out at home by the Pacers. And then there was the wild ending between the Rockets and Wolves. After the first game of every series, we still don't know who's going to advance.
The matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
76ers vs. Heat Game 2 recap
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in first-round series in the Eastern...
-
3 plays that defined Wade's vintage show
With Miami's season potentially slipping away, a familiar face saved it
-
NBA playoff Monday: Live updates, scores
The Spurs face the Warriors at the Oracle. Meanwhile, the Heat snapped Philly's winning streak...
-
How to watch NBA playoffs online
Here's how to watch every NBA playoff game online
-
NBA playoffs schedule for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
Warriors vs. Spurs Game 2 preview
Kevin Durant and the Warriors will take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs in Game 2 on Mo...