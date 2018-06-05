2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Cavs, Warriors meet in Finals for fourth consecutive postseason
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Golden State Warriors have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and now need just two more wins to take their third title in four seasons. But with the series shifting to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, LeBron James and the Cavs will hope to defend home court and get back on track.
Game 3 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Finals
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series preview)
-
