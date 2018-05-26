2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Conference finals are almost done, so let's look at potential Finals matchups
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Eastern Conference finals are going the distance. The Cavaliers took Game 6 from the Celtics to tie the series and force Game 7 back in Boston. As for the Western Conference finals, the Warriors will try to force a Game 7 of their own when they face the Rockets on Saturday night.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
