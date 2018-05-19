2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Conference finals are underway, and here are the matchups

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

Oh hey, we've got playoff basketball again! After a two-day break, the conference finals continue on Saturday with a pivotal Game 3 between the Celtics and Cavs. A Celtics win would all but assure them a trip to the NBA Finals, but a win from the Cavs could spell a resurgence for the defending Eastern Conference champs.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers

