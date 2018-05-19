2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Conference finals are underway, and here are the matchups
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
Oh hey, we've got playoff basketball again! After a two-day break, the conference finals continue on Saturday with a pivotal Game 3 between the Celtics and Cavs. A Celtics win would all but assure them a trip to the NBA Finals, but a win from the Cavs could spell a resurgence for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series breakdown
After two games in Boston, the series shifts to Boston for Game 3
-
