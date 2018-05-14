2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Conference finals are underway, so check out the matchups

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

Well, well, well. Those of you who had the Cavaliers penciled into a fourth straight NBA Finals might be a little bit nervous right about now. The Celtics wiped the floor with the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, and next up are the Warriors and Rockets. 

On Monday we'll start the Western Conference finals, as the Warriors look to make a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance with the Rockets, owners of the NBA's best regular season record, standing in their way.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 2. Warriors

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

2. Celtics vs. 4. Cavaliers

