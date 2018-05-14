2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Conference finals are underway, so check out the matchups

Well, well, well. Those of you who had the Cavaliers penciled into a fourth straight NBA Finals might be a little bit nervous right about now. The Celtics wiped the floor with the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, and next up are the Warriors and Rockets.

On Monday we'll start the Western Conference finals, as the Warriors look to make a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance with the Rockets, owners of the NBA's best regular season record, standing in their way.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 2. Warriors



NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

2. Celtics vs. 4. Cavaliers